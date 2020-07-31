Connect with us

To support Health Workers in Nigeria, Desmond Elliot Partners Giving.Ng on Crowdfunding Campaign

Get Ready to enjoy the Thrills & Excitement with these 10 biggest Movies on Showmax for as Low as N1450

Experience the Taste of Love & Good Family Time with Bama Mayonnaise

You can now Vote for your Favorite #BBN Housemates on the MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps - Here's all you need to Know

HAYAT KIMYA introduces its Latest Addition, the MOLFIX Air Dry Baby Diaper

To give the Best of Entertainment, DSTV & GOTV Introduces ESPN, Beyonce's 'Black is King', and 'Lance' for your Viewing

Award-winning Nollywood Actress, Sola Sobowale Narrates how she has Maintained her Physical Fitness over the Years

Upgrade to DSTV Premiun to catch the Documentary on ESPN's Lance Armstrong & Beyoncé’s Visual Album on M-NET

Introducing Chioma Achalugo Ezekobe, the Winner of the 3rd Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC)

Now is the Best Time to own your piece of the Luxurious Lucrezia & Leonardo Project with Sujimoto

Award-winning actor, Desmond Elliot, has partnered with a reputable crowdfunding platform, Giving.Ng to lend his voice to support Health workers across the country. Desmond, who is also a member of the Lagos State house of Assembly, shared a video on his Instagram page stating that there is a need for those taking care of the sick to also be taken care of.

Giving.Ng announced a crowdfunding campaign to support Health workers in the front-line of the coronavirus pandemic a few weeks ago. The fund was set up to help take care of their hazard allowances as most of them in Nigeria earn just N5,000(approx. $14) monthly.

The Fund pays them a minimum of one hundred thousand naira monthly and is governed by a diverse and multi-sectoral board led by Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, a leading public health practitioner.

According to Olapeju Ibekwe, the project manager, Giving.Ng, she noted that as the cases of infected Nigerians continue rising and the public is advised to practice social distancing, health workers have no choice but to go daily to take care of the sick.

Some of them have not hugged their wives and children in the past 3 months just to protect their family from being infected. They definitely need our support. We are proud to partner with notable Nigerians like Desmond Elliot at this critical time for the benefit of frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 scourge.  It is inspiring to know that there are people out there that still care. We are grateful for the partnership and look forward to more public figures standing up to be counted at this time.

We also want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, to step up and show their support by donating towards the welfare of our local frontline health workers. In the words of James Keller, “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.

You too can contribute your quota. Make your donations by visiting HERE

