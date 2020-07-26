Didi Olomide Just Nailed This Mugler & Chanel Look 🔥

Connect with us

Didi Olomide nailed fashion at her birthday weekend with another stunning look in Paris , France.

The model and influencer opted for an of-the-moment winter white ensemble, featuring a mini skirt suit with a fitted silhouette and a plunging neckline.

Didi emphasized the uber minimal feel of the outfit by accessorising it with simple studs, a matching white Chanel shoulder strap bag with pearl detail,  a minimalist necklace and silver pumps.

Her signature crop and barely there makeup completed the look.

Credits

Outfit @muglerofficial

Makeup @mahinamakeup

Hair @shine.hb 

Nails @freakynails_

Photography @axlejozeph

