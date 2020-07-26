Style
Didi Olomide Just Nailed This Mugler & Chanel Look 🔥
Didi Olomide nailed fashion at her birthday weekend with another stunning look in Paris , France.
The model and influencer opted for an of-the-moment winter white ensemble, featuring a mini skirt suit with a fitted silhouette and a plunging neckline.
Didi emphasized the uber minimal feel of the outfit by accessorising it with simple studs, a matching white Chanel shoulder strap bag with pearl detail, a minimalist necklace and silver pumps.
Her signature crop and barely there makeup completed the look.
Credits
Outfit @muglerofficial
Makeup @mahinamakeup
Hair @shine.hb
Nails @freakynails_
Photography @axlejozeph