8 New Nollywood Titles are coming to Netflix Naija!

Movies & TV

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Turn on your notifications because Netflix Naija is adding even more content to it’s Nollywood category this August.

In an announcement made on Twitter today, Netflix Naija revealed that they’ll be bringing us a new month with a balance of four series and four movies.

These series include; “The Governor: S1,” “Dere: African Tale,” “Meet the In-Laws,” and “Ojos in the House” while the movies include: “Fix Us,” “Ayamma,” “Diamonds in the Sky,” and “Sin City”.

But the biggest news might just be the that there’s a new movie, as well as a new series for every week in August. So get ready to experience all the delicious drama that’s underway.

Check out the announcement below:

 

