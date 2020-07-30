Connect with us

A New HBO Documentary "The Weight of Gold" examines the Mental Health Challenges of Olympians

The Olympic Games which create an avenue for fun and representation of great sportsmanship were eventually postponed this year due to COVID-19 – the first in its history.

In a time period when the 2020 Tokyo Games were to be on-going, HBO has released a new documentary, “The Weight of Gold,” which explores the mental health of the sports’ men and women.

According to HBO, the documentary seeks to inspire discussion about mental health issues, encourage people to seek help and highlight the need for readily available support.

The documentary which lays strong critique on the U.S Olympic Committee regarding mental health as well as the mental health challenges of the athletes is directed by Brett Rapkin.

It features Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, as well as other athletes such as Lolo Jones, Bode Miller and Jeremy Bloom.  

It will be available on demand today, July 30th, 2020. 

Watch the official trailer here:

