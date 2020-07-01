WATCH: Lagos Fashion Week Highlights Founders Building Platforms From Beyond The Continent

Connect with us

Lagos Fashion Week continues their work in furthering industry conversation beyond the runway, with an important conversation about ‘ the importance of building platforms that reflect true African creativity around the world and highlighting the impact of Africans building platforms outside the African continent and their contribution to defining fashion within the continent and the wider industry. ⁣’

On their Youtube page they shared:

This week our conversation “Building from Beyond” focuses on highlighting the impact of Africans building platforms outside the African continent contribute to defining fashion within the continent and the larger global industry. We are joined by Ayaan Mohallim (Founder, Ditto Africa)Pinaman Owusu-Banahene (Founder, ADJOAA), Farai Simoyi (Founder & Creative Director, The Narativ), Nelly Wandji (Branding & Retail Consultant, Moonlook World), Adama Ndiaye (Founder, Dakar Fashion Week & Saargale), Beatrace Angut Oola (CEO & Founder, APYA Productions) Jacqueline Brown (Author & Founder, Africa Fashion Guide) and Omoyemi Akerele.

Watch the full session below:

 

 

