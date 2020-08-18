Scoop
Falz, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Femi Adebayo want the Federal Government to Reopen Cinemas
Churches and mosques have been reopened. Students are taking their exams. Airlines are flying. Why hasn’t the same been extended to the entertainment industry, entertainers are asking.
Using the hashtags #SaveCinema and #SaveEntertainment, entertainers are asking that fe Federal Government reopen cinemas, albeit with social distancing measures in place.
Falz, writing on his Instagram, complained that the delay in opening cinemas is an attempt by the government to stifle the industry. He wrote:
Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen. Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions.
Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way.
Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months.
The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!!
Let’s start with cinemas reopening!!
#SaveCinemas #SaveEntertainment
Osas Ighodaro‘s appeal was more brief:
Please Open the cinemas!!
With safety and enjoyablity intact of course. Blessings 🙏🏾💜
See what other entertainers are saying:
So places are opening up…churches, mosques, restaurants and bars. It's high time the cinemas are open too. With safety measures that will be put in place (that is more than I can say for government rallies going on) I think it's time we open the cinemas. A whole lot of people depend on them to feed and we can't allow them to die. We can't allow a government who does nothing for the entertainment sector but take away….kill a thriving industry. #SaveCinemas @bossmustaphaSGF @MBuhari @mohammedubuhari @profOsinbajo @hmiclaimohammed @Mohammed_Lai @oyostategovt @seyiamakinde @raufolaniyan @oyostategovt @NCDCgov @NigeriaGov @theasovilla @whonigeria @fmic_nigeria
#savecinemas I know very well the work that was put in to kickstart the cinema culture back in 2005 with Silverbird cinemas, we need to ensure all that hard work isnt thrown away. We can trust that the right measures would be put in place with appropriate spacing, masks and temperature checks.
I believe cinemas are easier to monitor and regulate. If other indoor places are open, why not the Cinemas? Temp checks, masks, distancing etc We need to work together to ensure safer ways to keep the Arts going . Many livelihoods depend on this. It can and MUST be done as safely as possible. #savecinemas pic credit :- @officialosas
A lot of us have our means of livelihood tied to the cinemas as filmmakers. What about the workers in this sector, those families are currently going through pain. If we can create a model for churches, banks etc, then we can surely do for cinemas. Reposted from @justdistinguish @bossmustaphaSGF @MBuhari @mohammedubuhari @profOsinbajo @hmiclaimohammed @Mohammed_Lai @oyostategovt @seyiamakinde @jidesanwoolu @lagosstategovt @raufolaniyan @oyostategovt @NCDCgov @NigeriaGov @theasovilla @whonigeria @fmic_nigeria @femiadebayosalami @ronkeodusanya #SaveCinemas Please we will follow the guidelines 🙏🙏🙏🙏