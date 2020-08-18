Falz, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Femi Adebayo want the Federal Government to Reopen Cinemas

Churches and mosques have been reopened. Students are taking their exams. Airlines are flying. Why hasn’t the same been extended to the entertainment industry, entertainers are asking.

Using the hashtags #SaveCinema and #SaveEntertainment, entertainers are asking that fe Federal Government reopen cinemas, albeit with social distancing measures in place.

Falz, writing on his Instagram, complained that the delay in opening cinemas is an attempt by the government to stifle the industry. He wrote:

Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen. Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions. Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way. Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months. The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!! Let’s start with cinemas reopening!! #SaveCinemas #SaveEntertainment

Osas Ighodaro‘s appeal was more brief:

Please Open the cinemas!!

With safety and enjoyablity intact of course. Blessings 🙏🏾💜

See what other entertainers are saying: