Falz, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Femi Adebayo want the Federal Government to Reopen Cinemas

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid & Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

PSquare Back Together? This Is Peter Okoye's Response

#BBNaija Day - 29: Life after Eviction, New HoH Privileges & Kiddwaya Nominates Tolanibaj as Deputy

Everything We Know About Constance Iloghalu, Miss London 2020 First Runner-up

Guess Who's Joining the Cast of "King Of Boys" Sequel - Nse Ikpe-Etim!

Check Out the Beautiful Photos from Sarah Ofili & Seigha Adukeh’s Daughter Siena’s Birthday Celebration

Halima Abubakar Gives Us a First Look at Her Baby Boy

#BBNaija Day - 28: Kaisha Evicted From the Big Brother House

Burna Boy’s "Twice As Tall" Album spotted on London & New York Billboards

Falz, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Femi Adebayo want the Federal Government to Reopen Cinemas

BellaNaija.com

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Churches and mosques have been reopened. Students are taking their exams. Airlines are flying. Why hasn’t the same been extended to the entertainment industry, entertainers are asking.

Using the hashtags #SaveCinema and #SaveEntertainment, entertainers are asking that fe Federal Government reopen cinemas, albeit with social distancing measures in place.

Falz, writing on his Instagram, complained that the delay in opening cinemas is an attempt by the government to stifle the industry. He wrote:

Restaurants have reopened, airlines have been operating, places of worship have also been permitted to reopen. Let’s not even start to talk about all the videos that have surfaced of political rallies happening, clearly neglecting all safety precautions.

Right now, we don’t see anything but a government that contributes little or nothing to its creative sector and continues to attempt to stifle the sector in every way.

Thousands of people have been left without any way to earn for several months.

The entertainment industry must be allowed to gradually get back in business!!

Let’s start with cinemas reopening!!

#SaveCinemas #SaveEntertainment

Osas Ighodaro‘s appeal was more brief:

Please Open the cinemas!!
With safety and enjoyablity intact of course. Blessings 🙏🏾💜

See what other entertainers are saying:

 

BellaNaija.com

