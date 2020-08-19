Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Resigns after Military Mutiny

Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation hours after he and the Prime Minister, Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga, were arrested by mutinous soldiers in a suspected coup.

Back in July, President Muhammadu Buhari, together with other ECOWAS leaders, visited Mali.

We shared then that the leaders visited Mali because of the spate of protests rocking the country, hoping to put an end to it.

Before his resignation, there was widespread anger over corruption, mismanagement of the economy, and the worsening security situation.

On Tuesday night, Keita announced his immediate resignation and dissolved the country’s national assembly and government. Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM, he explained that he had little choice but to stand down to avoid bloodshed

For seven years I have with great joy and happiness tried to put this country back on its feet… If today some people from the armed forces have decided to end it by their intervention, do I have a choice? I should submit to it because I don’t want any blood to be shed.

#BREAKING Mali president announces dissolution of parliament and govt pic.twitter.com/bWHAqf0rAW — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 19, 2020