A Mutiny is Underway in Mali with the President & Prime Minister reportedly Arrested

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 21: Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita delivers a speech during a press conference with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace Palace on October 21, 2015 in Paris, France. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is on a three-day official visit in France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Back in July, President Muhammadu Buhari, together with other ECOWAS leaders, visited Mali.

We shared then that the leaders visited Mali because of the spate of protests rocking the country, hoping to put an end to it.

But, shortly afterward, protesters took to the streets again, demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

And now it looks like there’s been a coup, with reports from international media claiming that the president and prime minister have been arrested by the army.

According to the Washington Post, there’s been reports of road blocks and officials being arrested in Bamako, with tens of thousands of Malians taking to the streets.

Swissinfo also reports that mutineering soldiers arrested a number of senior civilians and military officials, and drove them back to base.

The AFP, on Twitter, shared news of the arrest of the president, writing:

Mali president and prime minister arrested: mutiny leader.

We await to see how this all unfolds.

Photo Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

