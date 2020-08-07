Connect with us

The Naked Convos is Launching Web Series "Heaven Baby" | Watch The Teaser

Yemisi Wada's "Witches" is a Story of Friendship starring Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade & Bikiya Graham-Douglas

Regina Daniels Is Introducing Us to Her Cute Little Prince on "Our Circle"

And it’s a Wrap! Watch the Season Finale of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

"John Wick 5" Is Happening Alongside "John Wick 4" In 2021

Don't Miss Episode 63 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

"Ìfé" wants to Change the Narrative & Representation of LGBTQ Nigerians In Nollywood | Read our Exclusive Interview

#BBNaija Day - 18: The Housemates get Creative with their 80s Musical Wager Task & It's a Win!

Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo & Paul Utomi star in Upcoming Anthology Film "Juju Stories"

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these Tracks from Trikytee

The Naked Convos has released the teaser for their next short film, “Heaven Baby“, staring: Oreka Godis as Mohini, Ibrahim Suleiman as Jaiyeola, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi as Sandra, and Okey Jude as Stan.

The fragile bond a young couple share is put to test when the wife, Mohini, has to choose between a successful career and the only thing her husband, Jaiyeola, wants more than being with her – having a baby. Unknown to Jaiyeola, Mohini secretly got a contraceptive implant after their wedding.

CEO of The Naked Convos, Olawale Adetula, earlier this year announced their diversion from online publishing to content creation, before going on to release their on going web series “My Name Is A-Zed.”

If you’re a fan of The Naked Convos 2017 web series, “Our Best Friends Wedding” you’ll be glad to see Oreka and Gbemi back on your screen, together.

Watch the teaser below:

