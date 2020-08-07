The Naked Convos is Launching Web Series “Heaven Baby” | Watch The Teaser

The Naked Convos has released the teaser for their next short film, “Heaven Baby“, staring: Oreka Godis as Mohini, Ibrahim Suleiman as Jaiyeola, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi as Sandra, and Okey Jude as Stan.

The fragile bond a young couple share is put to test when the wife, Mohini, has to choose between a successful career and the only thing her husband, Jaiyeola, wants more than being with her – having a baby. Unknown to Jaiyeola, Mohini secretly got a contraceptive implant after their wedding.

CEO of The Naked Convos, Olawale Adetula, earlier this year announced their diversion from online publishing to content creation, before going on to release their on going web series “My Name Is A-Zed.”

If you’re a fan of The Naked Convos 2017 web series, “Our Best Friends Wedding” you’ll be glad to see Oreka and Gbemi back on your screen, together.

Watch the teaser below: