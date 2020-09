Darey premieres the video for his latest single “Jojo” featuring reggae/dancehall artist Patoranking, ahead of his forthcoming EP “Way Home“.

“Jojo” is a follow up of the multi-award winning singer’s recent single, also from his coming EP, “Jah Guide Me”.

“Jojo” was produced by Pheelz and it’s video directed by Darey and Mex Ossaj.

Watch the video below: