Peter Okoye has the Sweetest Words for His Wife Lola Omotayo on Her Birthday ❤️
Today is Lola Omotayo-Okoye‘s birthday and her sweet hubby, Peter Okoye (Mr P) has got us all mushy with his simple and lovely birthday message.
Writing on his Instagram page, the singer, shared a series of photos of Lola and wrote:
Pls join me and wish my Wife, my best friend, my partner, my lover, the mother of my children and the keeper of my Heart a Special Happy Birthday! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘✨🎂🎊⚡️🤗✨🎂🥰🎉😘🎁🤗🎊🎂🎉 Cc @theokoye
Wishing herself a happy birthday, Lola wrote:
Baba Modupe o! Another year added….I am grateful to the Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon my life. I give God all the glory. I am thankful for everything He has blessed me with, my life, my health, my family and friends. Happy Birthday Lollipop 🍭.🙏