Peter Okoye has the Sweetest Words for His Wife Lola Omotayo on Her Birthday ❤️

#BNxBBNaija5: Ten Questions with Brighto on Love Triangle, #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show

Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" is Coming | But First, Some BTS Moments

Tyler Perry's Journey from Homeless to Billionaire is the Inspiration You Need Today

The Official Poster for James Bond’s “No Time To Die” is Out!

Kylie Jenner sits atop Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrities List for 2020 with $590m

Johnnie Walker Wager, Comedy Switch Up & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 44

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is Getting a Reunion Special

Betty Irabor Wants Everyone To Know They Can Defeat Depression

100 Million Views on YouTube & a Platinum Certification in Italy - Master KG's "Jerusalema" Keeps Winning

Peter Okoye has the Sweetest Words for His Wife Lola Omotayo on Her Birthday ❤️

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Today is Lola Omotayo-Okoye‘s birthday and her sweet hubby, Peter Okoye (Mr P) has got us all mushy with his simple and lovely birthday message.

Writing on his Instagram page, the singer, shared a series of photos of Lola and wrote:

Pls join me and wish my Wife, my best friend, my partner, my lover, the mother of my children and the keeper of my Heart a Special Happy Birthday! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘✨🎂🎊⚡️🤗✨🎂🥰🎉😘🎁🤗🎊🎂🎉 Cc @theokoye

Wishing herself a happy birthday, Lola wrote:

Baba Modupe o! Another year added….I am grateful to the Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon my life. I give God all the glory. I am thankful for everything He has blessed me with, my life, my health, my family and friends. Happy Birthday Lollipop 🍭.🙏

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

