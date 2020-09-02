Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry's Journey from Homeless to Billionaire is the Inspiration You Need Today

Movies & TV Scoop

The Official Poster for James Bond’s “No Time To Die” is Out!

Movies & TV Scoop

Johnnie Walker Wager, Comedy Switch Up & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 44

Movies & TV Scoop

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is Getting a Reunion Special

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out The First Poster for the Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 43: Erica is HoH for the Second Time & Six Housemates are up for Possible Eviction

BN TV Movies & TV

Deedee & Shola are at it again on Episode 8 of Kraks TV's "Bunkies"

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Absolutely Dashing in 2 Outfits at Last Night’s #BBNaija Eviction Show

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ibukun Awosika is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Movie "Citation"

Movies & TV

Tyler Perry’s Journey from Homeless to Billionaire is the Inspiration You Need Today

BellaNaija.com

Published

39 mins ago

 on

According to Forbes, Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire.

The details of his success are written in a long-form article entitled “From “Poor As Hell” to Billionaire: How Tyler Perry Changed Show Business Forever“. The filmmaker owns the entirety of his creative output, including more than 1,200 episodes of television, 22 feature films and at least 2 dozen stage plays, as well as a 330-acre studio lot at the edge of Atlanta’s southern limits.

Here’s a breakdown of how Forbes is calculating Tyler’s milestone net worth:

  • $320 million for his entire library of movies, TV shows, plays, etc., as he owns 100% of the content he’s created.
  • $300 million in cash and investments.
  • $280 million for Tyler Perry Studios, which sits on 330 acres in Georgia.
  • $60 million for his equity stake in BET+, the streaming service that debuted last year.
  • 40 million in homes and toys.

Add it all up … and that’s a cool $1 billion.

Well, his movies alone have grossed nearly $1 billion to date, and he owns the rights to all of them.

On how he learned the value of ownership at a young age:

My father was a subcontractor, and he would get paid on Fridays and be so happy that he had made $800… But I would watch the man that owned the house sell it and make $80,000. So I always knew that there was more power in the man that owned the house rather than the man that actually was working on it and building it. So I always wanted to be the guy that owned the house.

Ownership for me was easy because I was underestimated. They said, ‘Sure, you can own it.’ They didn’t think it’d be worth anything.

On diversity in his movies:

I wanted to foster an environment where minorities and women and LGBTQ, anybody who wanted to come and work and do a great job was welcome. What I found is, if you invest in the underdog, if you invest in the people who haven’t had the opportunity, the level of gratitude and understanding for what is happening for them is so powerful. It’s just wonderful.

Forbes also reports that Perry has earned in excess of $1.4 billion since 2005. “I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ ” he said to the outlet. “[It] means you were poor as hell.”

According to Forbes, Perry used his ownership of all his creative output to broker a deal with ViacomCBS that pays him $150 million a year for new content and gives him an equity stake in BET+, the streaming service it debuted last September. He has homes in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as well as two private jets.

The mogul joins a group of Black billionaires that includes Robert F. Smith, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, David Stewart, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Advertisement
css.php