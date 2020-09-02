Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

The Official Poster for James Bond’s “No Time To Die” is Out!

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry's Journey from Homeless to Billionaire is the Inspiration You Need Today

Movies & TV Scoop

Johnnie Walker Wager, Comedy Switch Up & More Highlights on #BBNaija Day 44

Movies & TV Scoop

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is Getting a Reunion Special

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out The First Poster for the Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 43: Erica is HoH for the Second Time & Six Housemates are up for Possible Eviction

BN TV Movies & TV

Deedee & Shola are at it again on Episode 8 of Kraks TV's "Bunkies"

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Absolutely Dashing in 2 Outfits at Last Night’s #BBNaija Eviction Show

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ibukun Awosika is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Movie "Citation"

Movies & TV

The Official Poster for James Bond’s “No Time To Die” is Out!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We may have had to wait a little longer than we liked, but we are getting the much-awaited James Bond film this year. Ahead of the release, a new poster of the 25th instalment in the James Bond film series “No Time to Die” featuring Daniel Craig has been revealed.

Check out the first trailer.

The poster shows Craig don the suave spy look. The poster was released on Instagram, with the caption, “Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday.”

The synopsis for the upcoming film reads:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

With Cary Fukunaga as the director, “No Time To Die” is scheduled for a November 12 release in the UK, with the United States following on 20 November. The next trailer for the movie drops on Thursday.
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Ask Shade About Trusts: My Salary Has Been Slashed, How Can I Give my Child the Best Education? 

Etashe Linto: Let’s Merge Social Issues With Our Love for Entertainment

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Advertisement
css.php