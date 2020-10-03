Connect with us

Weddings

All The Stories You Need to Check Out This Weekend on BellaNaija Weddings

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

First Photos from Erigga & Morenike's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Chef Fregz and Lala Akindoju Celebrate Two Years of Marriage: " Grateful for Where We Are. Excited for the Future"

Weddings

With Love from Congo! Enjoy Grace & Fidel's Congolese Wedding

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 355

Weddings

Feel All the Love at Tobi & Oluchi's Traditional Engagement

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

She Said Yes! Laila Johnson-Salami Is Engaged 💍

Weddings

It Started at a Wedding! Adaobi & Arinze's Beautiful Wedding in Enugu

Weddings

Here are All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Anu & David's Wedding in London

Weddings

All The Stories You Need to Check Out This Weekend on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Stephanie & Ogaba’s Civil Wedding is One for The Books

Feel all the Amazingness at Tobi & Oluchi’s Yoruba & Igbo-Delta Traditional Engagement

See Grace & Fidel’s Congolese Wedding Video

 

Tobi & Oluchi’s Pre-wedding Shoot is All You Need to See Today

 

 

The #NSquared4Eva Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story will Make You 😊

 

Baecation in the Maldives Turned Proposal! See Laila & Abasam’s #BNBling Moment

 

We Can’t Get Enough of Fatima & Aliyu’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Adaobi & Ayotunde’s Pre-wedding Shoot Has All Mushy Today

Honeymoon Dreaming? Finland is Calling your Name

 

Honeymoon in Bali Should Definitely be on Your List

 

These 6 Tips Will Help You Choose the Right Wedding Videographer

 

#BBNaija Dorathy is Giving us that Green & White Delta Bridal Vibe Today

Here’s A Stylish Way to Rock the Green Isiagwu as a Trad Reception Dress

 

Today’s Beauty Look is All Bronzed Out & Stunning

Will You Rock This Unconventional Fulani Bridal Look?

Here’s how To Rock a Multi-coloured Asooke for Your Traditional Engagement

This Beauty Look is Perfect for The Igbo Traditional Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

