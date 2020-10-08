Spotted: Ini Edo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha at Tolu Bally’s Intimate Birthday Dinner

Celebrity designer Tolu Bally hosted her close friends and family to an intimate dinner party over the weekend, celebrating her birthday.

The event was attended by several stars in the fashion and entertainment industry including Ini Edo, Sylvia Nduka, Tiwa Savage, Tacha, Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker, Linda Osifo, and many more.

Tolu Bally shared photos from the intimate gathering and said, “Had so much fun and it was super awesome to share it with these wonderful souls and many more who brought more colors to my day. Thanks so much for making my day extra special. I truly appreciate it. Luv you guys.”

All the ladies looked absolutely gorgeous at the event and we have the photos to prove it!

***

Birthday Girl

Fab Guests

It’s A Party

Photo Credit: @tolubally