Connect with us

Events

Spotted: Ini Edo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha at Tolu Bally's Intimate Birthday Dinner

Events Promotions

It's Double Celebration as Pepsi BBNaija Turn up Task Winners receive their Rewards + VVIP all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Fest

Events Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica Was Surprised By Her Friends In The Best Way

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Events Promotions

Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged 'Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020' | October 10th

Events Promotions

Richfield Nigeria’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for its New Residential Housing Development Project in Abeokuta was a huge success

Events

Stephanie Linus Is Living Her Best Life (Family, Friends & A Surprise Birthday Party thanks to her Husband!)

Events Movies & TV Scoop

All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke's Birthday Bash

Events

GiST wants to Raise Female Leaders & Change Makers in Underserved Communities with the Health for Her Project

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Spotted: Ini Edo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha at Tolu Bally’s Intimate Birthday Dinner

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Celebrity designer Tolu Bally hosted her close friends and family to an intimate dinner party over the weekend, celebrating her birthday.

The event was attended by several stars in the fashion and entertainment industry including Ini Edo, Sylvia Nduka, Tiwa Savage, Tacha, Toke Makinwa, Stephanie Coker, Linda Osifo, and many more.

Tolu Bally shared photos from the intimate gathering and said, “Had so much fun and it was super awesome to share it with these wonderful souls and many more who brought more colors to my day. Thanks so much for making my day extra special. I truly appreciate it. Luv you guys.”

All the ladies looked absolutely gorgeous at the event and we have the photos to prove it!

***

Birthday Girl

Fab Guests

It’s A Party

Photo Credit: @tolubally

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chinenye Opeodu: Always Remember to Check In With Yourself

Wait! Women Need a Letter of Consent From their Husbands to Cut Their Hair?

Wunmi Adelusi: Building a Culture of Continuity

Samuel Akinnuga: The Nigerian Youth Needs to Wake Up & Stop Sleeping

Rita Chidinma: What is the Future of the Nigerian Child?
Advertisement
css.php