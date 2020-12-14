YouTube, Maps & other Google Services Went Down for a While | Take a look at Some Twitter Reactions

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

You must have tried using your Google-owned applications like Gmail, YouTube, Google calendar, Google drive, Android Playstore, Maps and the others today but they weren’t responding for a moment.

That’s because, for a moment on Monday, December 14 2020, all Google apps except its search engine were unable to access service as they suffered a rare outage. “We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail,” a statement said, with the word “Gmail” replaced by other services, BBC reports.

Users of Google Docs could continue to work if their documents were synced offline, but cloud not use any online features until the services were restored.

Although now the app is back up and running, the shutdown of Google services forced users to head over to Twitter to check in on the world, and to see if Google had really crashed or if it was just bad internet.

This got a lot of people reacting as it became clear just how many individuals and businesses depend on Google services for basic things including scheduling one’s day. Some people complained of not being able to work or submit their assignments while some people had to be in darkness as their light is controlled by Google Home.

“Didn’t realize how much Google controls my productivity and money up until today,”a Twitter user wrote while another said, “I had a mini panic attack when I thought about what it would mean if it never came back. I need to figure out my backup situation.”

Social media went wild for a moment and here’s how people reacted to the Google outage:

 

