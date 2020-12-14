YouTube, Maps & other Google Services Went Down for a While | Take a look at Some Twitter Reactions

You must have tried using your Google-owned applications like Gmail, YouTube, Google calendar, Google drive, Android Playstore, Maps and the others today but they weren’t responding for a moment.

That’s because, for a moment on Monday, December 14 2020, all Google apps except its search engine were unable to access service as they suffered a rare outage. “We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail,” a statement said, with the word “Gmail” replaced by other services, BBC reports.

Google applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs suffer rare outage, with users unable to access services https://t.co/TjWbZdKBAO — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 14, 2020

Users of Google Docs could continue to work if their documents were synced offline, but cloud not use any online features until the services were restored.

Although now the app is back up and running, the shutdown of Google services forced users to head over to Twitter to check in on the world, and to see if Google had really crashed or if it was just bad internet.

This got a lot of people reacting as it became clear just how many individuals and businesses depend on Google services for basic things including scheduling one’s day. Some people complained of not being able to work or submit their assignments while some people had to be in darkness as their light is controlled by Google Home.

“Didn’t realize how much Google controls my productivity and money up until today,”a Twitter user wrote while another said, “I had a mini panic attack when I thought about what it would mean if it never came back. I need to figure out my backup situation.”

Social media went wild for a moment and here’s how people reacted to the Google outage:

Google really has us by our under garment. Gmail, Google Docs, Google Meet, Google Calendar, YouTube …. things we all use on the daily without even thinking about it. — Moe (@Mochievous) December 14, 2020

I’m sitting here in the dark in my toddler’s room because the light is controlled by @Google Home. Rethinking… a lot right now. — Joe Brown (@joemfbrown) December 14, 2020

Is the world ending? — Daniel Orubo (@NerdEfiko) December 14, 2020

-26 and cant control the Nest thermostat remotely because google is down. One company goes down and multiple facets of life are impacted pic.twitter.com/80uJ9zd1Hi — A F L O (@Mr_Aflo) December 14, 2020

I can’t turn in my homework 😐 — kinggcartierrrrr (@kinggcartierrr1) December 14, 2020

Didn’t realize how much Google controls my productivity and money up until today 😩 — ebele. (@ebelee_) December 14, 2020

I had a mini panic attack when I thought about what it would mean if it never came back. I need to figure out my backup situation — The High Priestess (@shirlzXL) December 14, 2020

Have they tried turning it off an back on again? — ● (@JayT1878) December 14, 2020

I thought the days of memory sticks were over. I'm thinking perhaps not. The one day I need a copy of something on my google drive because I left my prep till the last minute and I can't get it #servesmeright — Carly Greaves (@greavsie82) December 14, 2020