Hennessy Artistry unveils its 2020 Cypher featuring MI, Vector, Falz & Barrylane

The Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club was Lit, with Performances from Bella Shmurda, Niniola & 2Face Idibia

Ultimus Holdings is taking Ambiance Fittings a Notch higher as it unveils 'The Classroom'

Meet the Hosts for the #14thHeadies, Nancy Isime & Bovi

Wizkid & Burna Boy score 2020 #MOBOAwards + Check Out Tiwa Savage & Davido's Thrilling Performance

Here's how the 'W' Initiative by Access Bank is addressing Gender-based Violence through Strategic Partnerships

Everyone Came Looking their Most for the Premiere of "Quam's Money"

See Highlights from Jobberman's Webinar tagged Networking, Job Hunting & getting Hired remotely

BellaNaija's Orunor Jiroma set to Host Solo Exhibition "Oyibo Juju and The Frames of My Mind" | Here's All You Need to Know

'The Experience' to hold its 15th Global Edition and it is Virtual this Year | December 11th

Hennessy Artistry, a platform renowned for its commitment to the promotion of urban culture and hip hop in Nigeria releases the cyphers for 2020. This comes after the ground-breaking docuseries – “The Conversation” which chronicled the evolution of hip-hop in Nigeria anchored by Nigerian hip hop icons, MI and Vector tha viper.

Artists scheduled on the cyphers include Barrylane, CDQ, Falz, Jesse Jagz, MI, Payper Corleone, Phlow, ShowDemCamp, Teeto Ceemos, Vader the wildcard, and Vector.
Watch Trailer Here.

After the hugely successful docuseries, fans and hip-hop enthusiasts are excited to see MI and Vector feature together on a cypher for the very first time!

The cyphers will air on YouTube @HennessyNigeria from December 9th, and on Trace Naija, DSTV channel 326.

Subscribe and Follow @Hennessy Nigeria on YouTube and Facebook.
#HennessyCypher2020
#HennessyArtistry2020

