Hennessy Artistry unveils its 2020 Cypher featuring MI, Vector, Falz & Barrylane

Hennessy Artistry, a platform renowned for its commitment to the promotion of urban culture and hip hop in Nigeria releases the cyphers for 2020. This comes after the ground-breaking docuseries – “The Conversation” which chronicled the evolution of hip-hop in Nigeria anchored by Nigerian hip hop icons, MI and Vector tha viper.

Artists scheduled on the cyphers include Barrylane, CDQ, Falz, Jesse Jagz, MI, Payper Corleone, Phlow, ShowDemCamp, Teeto Ceemos, Vader the wildcard, and Vector.

Watch Trailer Here.

After the hugely successful docuseries, fans and hip-hop enthusiasts are excited to see MI and Vector feature together on a cypher for the very first time!

The cyphers will air on YouTube @HennessyNigeria from December 9th, and on Trace Naija, DSTV channel 326.

Subscribe and Follow @Hennessy Nigeria on YouTube and Facebook.

#HennessyCypher2020

#HennessyArtistry2020

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content