It's all About Pearly Whites this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 124

Cardi B Is Breathtaking On Billboard's Woman Of The Year Issue 😍

Let Kiitana Show You 20 Ways to Style Your Jeans

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 363

#WorkWearFashion Your Quintessential Guide to Stylish Workwear: Issue 51

You'll Want To Wear The Yeside Laguda 'Love Letters' Collection Everywhere

The BN Style Recap: The Stories You Need To Get Into This Week From Our Style Editors

Need a Style Guide for the Week? Look No Further than these Carefully Curated Blue Mbombo Outfits

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Wathoni Anyansi, Jackie Aina, Kika Osunde & More

Sparkles, Silk and Velvet! House of Kosagh Just Released a Super Fun Holiday Collection

It’s all About Pearly Whites this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 124

BellaNaija Style

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@breenylee
@tokemakinwa
@ozinna
@lafreecaine
@the_real_chi
@siyabunny
@sai.sankoh
@grandykat
@krisnhyira
@monroesteele

That wraps it up for Issue 124!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

