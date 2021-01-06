Connect with us

Style

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 56

Style

Lydia Dinga's Sistercation Vlog Is the Burst of Normalcy You Didn't Know You Needed

Style

How to be a Stylish IT Girl 7 Days a Week – Thanks Mihlali Ndamase

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Idia Aisien, Mai Atafo, Joselyn Dumas & More

Beauty News Style

Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!

Living Style

You've Got To See Nyma Tang's Empty Office Tour ASAP!

Style

A Fresh Lisa Folawiyo Studio Look to Try Out This Year- Courtesy Eku Edewor

Style

Dodos Just Nailed This Vintage Meets Minimal Look - Here's Proof

Style

Alma Ezonfade Had A Stylish, Sun Soaked Getaway In Lagos - Here's Proof

Style

20+ Deliciously Fashionable Looks To Inspire Your Style In The New Year, Courtesy of Juliette Foxx

Style

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 56

BellaNaija Style

Published

40 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

@_kellyrichardson_
@alannanicolex
@coco_floflo
@serwaaamihere
@_zamarlewis_
@realmercyaigbe
@in_fashionwetrust
@jackieappiah
@thewhitemelanin

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Lola Odele: Are Customers Always Right?

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let’s Make Efforts to ‘See’ People

E.B Ayo: A School Should be a Safe Space for Children

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020
Advertisement
css.php