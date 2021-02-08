8 Kenyan It Girl Looks that are Perfect for Summer

Connect with us

Published

29 mins ago

 on

We’re regularly scrolling the ‘gram to see what super-stylish African #Bellastylistas are wearing right now. Our job is to discover fashion influencers or cool new brands on the continent for that endless style inspo.

We have curated must-haves for your next summer vacation, date night and off duty looks that are inspiring us at the moment.

From Nancie Mwai to Victoria Kimani, these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks, Nairobi style.

Check out the looks straight from Kenya that are on our radar right now!

Nancie Mwai

@nanciemwai

Maureen Bandari

@maureenbandari

Amber Ray 

@iam_amberay

Diana Chacha

@dianah_chacha

Liz Madowo

@lizmadowo

Victoria Kimani

@victoriakimani

Nyawira Mumenya

@miss_nyawi

Michelle Ntalami

@michelle.ntalami

