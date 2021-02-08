Style
8 Kenyan It Girl Looks that are Perfect for Summer
We’re regularly scrolling the ‘gram to see what super-stylish African #Bellastylistas are wearing right now. Our job is to discover fashion influencers or cool new brands on the continent for that endless style inspo.
We have curated must-haves for your next summer vacation, date night and off duty looks that are inspiring us at the moment.
From Nancie Mwai to Victoria Kimani, these style stars know a thing or two about killer looks, Nairobi style.
Check out the looks straight from Kenya that are on our radar right now!