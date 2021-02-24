Connect with us

New Video: Cuppy feat. Fireboy DML - Feel Good

Reintroducing... Falz The 'Bald' Guy!

Every Outfit Nancy Isime Wore to Host the #14Headies

New Mixtape: DJ Rilex - KPK Mixtape

New Video: Rexxie & MohBad - KPK (Ko Por Ke)

AKA talks Pan-Africanism, The power of Collaboration & His Disagreement with Burna Boy on "Afrobeats Podcast"

Listen to DJ Tims' New "Rave Party Mixtape" Right Here!

Stevie Wonder Will Be Moving to Ghana for this Reason

Tiwa Savage, Larry Gaaga, Tekno to feature in Def Jam Recordings' "Coming 2 America" Inspired Project "Rhythms of Zamunda"

You Need to See this New Pepsi "Fizz To Life" Campaign featuring Becky G & Burna Boy's Track "Rotate"

New Video: Cuppy feat. Fireboy DML – Feel Good

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Cuppy returns with the ingenious visuals to her love-themed track, “Feel Good” featuring YBNL star, Fireboy DML.

Coming just months after her official “Litty Lit” video, “Feel Good” is the fourth video of her acclaimed debut album, “Original Copy“.

The two cast video sees Cuppy and Fireboy enjoying a romantic getaway on a luxury yacht called ‘Nana’ owned by Femi Otedola in what appears to be a modern-day quarantine compliant date. The video begins with the two stars documenting memories on a camera, crooning in each other’s faces, making bonny paintings of each other, and altogether having a pleasant day.

The Feel Good video will surely have you hooked from start to finish. Can you feel the goosebumps already?

