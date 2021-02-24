New Video: Cuppy feat. Fireboy DML – Feel Good

Cuppy returns with the ingenious visuals to her love-themed track, “Feel Good” featuring YBNL star, Fireboy DML.

Coming just months after her official “Litty Lit” video, “Feel Good” is the fourth video of her acclaimed debut album, “Original Copy“.

The two cast video sees Cuppy and Fireboy enjoying a romantic getaway on a luxury yacht called ‘Nana’ owned by Femi Otedola in what appears to be a modern-day quarantine compliant date. The video begins with the two stars documenting memories on a camera, crooning in each other’s faces, making bonny paintings of each other, and altogether having a pleasant day.

The Feel Good video will surely have you hooked from start to finish. Can you feel the goosebumps already?