It’s Official! See all The Photos from Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams’ Registry Wedding

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As far as the law goes, Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel are now husband and wife! The Co-founder/CEO of RED for Africa, and his bae, legally tied the knot over the weekend. The second phase of the #OluwaKade ceremony went down at the Ebony Life Place after the lovebirds exchanged their vows at the registry. We must say that it was all shades of beautiful.

We just can’t get enough of Kehinde’s chic dress by Atafo Bridal. Of course, that signature red cap that we’ve come to love from Adebola was def not missing in action! The decor was simply breathtaking. There were even more awesome moments like when the talented Timi Dakolo wowed everyone with his singing. Everything about the ceremony and reception will bring a huge smile to your face. You’ve just got to see all the lovely photos of their day.

What’s more beautiful? We’re yet to see the last of these adorable lovebirds as the other ceremonies are fast approaching. The #OluwaKade engagement and church ceremonies are set for the third quarter of the year and we honestly can’t wait! While we’re excitedly counting down to the big day, keep scrolling to see photos of their registry ceremony as captured by Alistair Englebert Preston Photography.  You will also want to catch up on their boat-cruise proposal and introduction ceremony. Enjoy!

 


 


 


 

 

 

 

Credits

Bride: @kenny.d
Groom: @debolalagos
Photography: @aep_photography
Planner: @zapphaire_events
Hairstyling: @tobbiestouch
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Dress: @maiatafo @atafo.official @atafo.bridal
Bouquet: @lovebugflorist
Venue: @ebonylifeplace

