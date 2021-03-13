Netflix is Experimenting a Test to See if You’re Sharing Passwords Outside Your Family

If you’re probably sharing your Netflix account with a few people, Netflix is trying to do something that could affect you and your friends. The streaming site is working with a test in an attempt to find ways to reduce the risk of exchanging passwords with someone except relatives.

Several users of the streaming platform have reportedly received an on-screen notification while trying to sign in with details from someone outside their household, According to Deadline. The on-screen notification asked, “Is this your account?” and also added that “if you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

According to a spokesperson, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so”. This means that users of the platform can only stream with their accounts or that of someone within their household.

Netflix’s terms of service also state that a subscription is “for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

According to researchers, Parks Associates and one Magid, a third of Netflix users share passwords and the estimated value of losses of streaming services caused by password sharing was at $9.1 billion earlier this year and may rise to $12.5 billion by 2024.

The company has also discovered that less than 35-year-old users of the streaming service share passwords and is now more focused on protecting passwords than appearing friendly for young viewers, as more streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+ and others offer similar services, Deadline reports,