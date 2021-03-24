Connect with us

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 67

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Monochrome this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 138

Style

8 Chic Workwear Looks for the 9-5 Chick, Courtesy Olar Folami

Style

Here Are 7 Vibrant Looks To Copy From Mamissa Mboob-Hunger

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tolu Bally, Burna Boy, Kiki Osinbajo & More

Style

As Expected, Andrea Iyamah's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection is just Glorious!

BN TV Style

Watch Kris Jenner Analyze 17 of Her Timeless Looks From 1990 to Now

Events News Style

Join BellaNaija Style's Conversation this Weekend With Lisa Folawiyo, Teni Sagoe, Didi Akinyelure & More

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 137

Style

10 Stylish Looks These Cool Kenyan Fashion Girls Rocked This Week

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 67

Published

2 days ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

@nyanmaharmoire
@mphotsila
@queen_serere
@hafymo
@anuli_o
@koolkelsey
@violetezedimora
@theladyvhodka
@ashwaaqfidar
@helloladyt

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php