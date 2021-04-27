The Writing Class 1.0: Here is your chance to refine your writing Skills | May 1st & 2nd

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Writing looks easy, then again it looks hard, and then again it looks easy.

For a fast-paced environment like social media, brand owners are burdened with how best to write to increase engagement and reach while also maintaining the brand’s tone.

The thing is, once you’re writing for the public there is a lot more to it than just writing, tone, diction, etc. begins to matter even more.

The writing class 1.0 is a 2-day weekend class convened by Adaugo Nwankpa designed to help business owners and content writers to write way better on social media.

 

To make great even better, BellaNaija’s Content Lead, Ik Nwosu will be a guest facilitator and will share very useful insights with participants.

To notify interest, click HERE

Date: May 1st and 2nd
Venue: Virtual
Fee: 2,000 NGN

You’d definitely have a great time in class!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

