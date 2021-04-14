BN Style Exclusive: All You Need to Know About “Be Naya” by Beverly Naya

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

What do you get when an effortlessly chic TV star decides to go into fashion? Stylish pieces that will likely sell out fast!

Talented actress and Media IT girl Beverly Naya has officially launched her new women’s ready-to-wear brand, and we already want every item from the debut collection. The new brand, Be Naya – which is a short form for her name, debuted with a range of dresses, jumpsuits and stylish sets in Ankara print for the everyday woman. Beverly has also been spotted rocking some of the new pieces and fans are already eagerly waiting to shop the pieces.

BellaNaija Style caught up with Beverly and she told us more about her latest venture.

What inspired Be Naya?
It was knowing that I’ve always had the capacity to be more and do more than what I’m known for. I love fashion, and style is something that’s important to me, it’s also something that I’ve been known for over the years. So it felt pretty natural for me to go into the fashion space and I must say, it’s been quite an enjoyable journey so far. I respect Nigerian fashion designers so much though, it’s hard work but it’s a welcomed challenge!

Who is Be Naya for?
Be Naya is for the confident and fearless woman, the one who knows she can have it all because she’s worth it! I want women to feel amazing in my pieces and I want them to feel and ooze confidence in every room they walk into. We have something for everyone and for every occasion: girls night out, date night, a meeting or a lunch date. You can dress most of our prices up or keep it super casual, it’s really up to you.

What are your favourites from this debut collection?
I absolutely love the Alika luxe top paired with the Onika skirt, it’s just so colourful yet so classy. My other favourite is the Zawadi pair but we haven’t revealed that one yet. We go live on April 17th, everything will be available via our website on that day.

What are some future plans for the Be Naya brand?
To grow it to its full capacity, I intend to build a brand that will be worn by women all around the world. It’s our first collection but the goal is to keep growing and building the Be Naya clothing brand, I’m excited about what’s to come!

Check out more sneak peek photos from the debut collection below.

Credits: @BeNaya_Official

