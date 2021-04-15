Connect with us

Amazon Studios is serving up a Serena Williams docuseries

Award-winning tennis champion Serena Williams collaborates with Amazon Studios for her first-look TV deal, a docuseries which will follow Serena’s personal and professional life, Deadline reports.

The untitled series which comes from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios will be executive produced by the 23-time Grand Slam player alongside Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor. Talking about the partnership with which she intends to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Serena says:

I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke also stated that, “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Photo Credit: @ronaldwayne_

