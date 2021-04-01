Tech4Dev launches its ‘I Am A Woman Techsters Campaign’ with an Art Exhibition | Here’s how You can participate

Connect with us

Published

52 mins ago

Calling all visual artists to submit their work.

Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to improving Africans’ living standards through digital skills training and advocacy.

Tech4Dev has directly and indirectly impacted over 10 million people across their various digital skills programs.

To launch its “I am a Woman Techster” Campaign, a part of its Women Techsters initiative, Tech4Dev would be hosting an Art Exhibition from April 30th to May 7th. This art exhibition will be focused on celebrating women in tech.

The Women Techsters Initiative, in partnership with Microsoft, is an initiative of Tech4Dev primarily focused on increasing women’s participation in the technology sector and STEM fields generally as well as within the technology ecosystem. The Women Techsters initiative aims to directly support 5 million girls and women aged 16 – 40 across Africa to acquire deep technology skills by 2030.

The initiative is focused on 5 major tracks – Product Management, Product Design, Software Development, Data Science and AI, and Cybersecurity and will be delivered through Open Day programs, Bootcamps, Masterclasses, and Fellowships.

The art exhibition themed “I Am A Woman Techster” marks the launch of the “I Am A Woman Techster” campaign to inspire more women to pursue tech careers while celebrating women driving change within the technology ecosystem. Entries are open to four categories of art; Graphic Design, Photography, Illustrations, and Painting/Digital Art.

Three entries will be chosen from each category, totaling 12 artists who will get a chance to exhibit their work, and one finalist from each category will win 500 USD.

They are calling for entries from people in the already listed categories.

Submission Guidelines

  • Step 1: Share your work on social media, tag Tech4Dev and use the hashtag: #IAmAWomanTechster
  • Step 2: Send your entries to [email protected]

The deadline for submission is April 18th, 2021. Everyone can apply, irrespective of age or gender, but must be a Nigerian and must reside in Lagos or able to travel if selected. One entry per artist. 

Winners will be announced on April 23rd, 2021.

To be a financial or media partner or any other form of partnership, please send an email to [email protected].

