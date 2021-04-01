BNRSVP Events this Weekend – Easter Edition

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

The Prodigal Album Virtual Concert

Peter Okoye, aka, Mr P is hosting a virtual concert in celebration of his latest project, “The Prodigal” album. Also performing LIVE from the album is Tiwa Savage, Simi, Teni, DJ Switch, Tamar Braxton, etc.

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

RSVP: HERE & HERE

Open Mic Night at Bogobiri

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

1748 Nights

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Venue: 4, Kampala Street Wuse 2, Abuja

Bustle Throwback Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 80, Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 07000287853 or 07000487853

Upgrade Party With DJ Consequence

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 72, Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja.

Frenzy Friday Games

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 16, Cassandra Street off, Usuman Street Maitama, Abuja.

Open Mic Night

ALS Open Mic Night where poetry, short stories, songs and life-changing feedback converge, weaving a blanket of awesomeness. You’re specially invited to attend! – Click on the link in our bio for more information

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Eidectic Impressions

12-year old Zizah Obioha Okeugo is hosting his own solo exhibition – Eidectic Impressions – this weekend which happens to be World Autism Awareness Day, till April 11. The exhibition is a collection of Zizah‘s best works ranging from abstracts to portraits, still life painting, and nature paintings as well. His use of colours especially in his treatment of his backgrounds is truly remarkable.

Date: Friday, April 2 – Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Get On the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus!

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Easter on the Beach

This Easter holiday is another opportunity to have fun, relax and spoil yourself because wahala no dey finish. Have fun and attend this overnight Easter Beach house Party.

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kodo Beach House, Eleko.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Easter Basket Painting with Art Splash Studio

It’s Egg-citing time! Art Splash Studio will be painting Easter baskets and paint & sip. Starting this Friday to Monday, daily. Tickets N6,000 sold online or send WhatsApp message for account details (doesn’t include food).

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Make We Enter Coal City – A 3 Day Road Trip & Adventurous Experience In Enugu state

Date: Friday, April 2 – Monday, April 5, 2021.

RSVP: 07040538528 or 07038439021

Silent Disco at 6ixx

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 10, Yedeseram Street, Maitama Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Extreme Hike V2

Katampe to Usman Dam Hike (15km). Hike Duration: 5 hours. Steps to cover: 23,594. Trail level: Difficult. Long walk, gentle slope with an awesome view. Come in comfortable hiking shoes.

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Time: 6 AM.

Venue: City Park Wuse 2 Abuja

RSVP: 08099866227 or 08037677827

Linkup & Chill Saturday

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Coney Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08144216903

The Gods Are Not To Blame – A Play By Ola Rotimi

THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions will be performing Ola Rotimi’s classic epic story, ‘The Gods Are Not To Blame’ and this is guaranteed to take you through a myriad of emotions. Tickets are N5,000 /Regular, N10,000/ VIP, and N20,000/Premium. They also have beautiful packaged gift-boxed Premium and VIP tickets of 5, 10 or 20 tickets which can be given to loved ones, staff or customers- trust us, they would love you for this.

Date: Saturday, April 3 – Monday, April 5, 2021.

Time: 3 PM & 6 PM.

Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Center, 8/9 Marina, Onikan Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or call 07046380179/ [email protected]

Paint Ball on the Beach

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, VI Lagos

RSVP: @rocketours_

Let’s Get Beachy

Thinking of what to do this Easter? Work hard + Play harder. Pack a weekend bag, go on a trip to Eleko and spend two nights on the beach for just N25,000, which covers; transportation, accommodation, refreshments and plenty of coconut water. Activities include Fun, games and plenty of beach sun.

Date: Saturday, April 3 – Tuesday, April 5, 2021.

Venue: Eleko Beach Rd, Lekki

RSVP: 07067002844

Asa Live In Abuja

Play Network presents Asa Live in Abuja

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Celebrate Easter Weekend with SipAndPaint.ng

Date: Saturday, April 3 – Monday, April 5, 2021.

Venue: Turaka, 1637, Adetokunbo Ademola street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Silent Chills Easter Edition

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Artisan Lounge, 14, Anifowoshe Street, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08173636363

Rumble in the Jungle: A boxing fight event

Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Venue: Villa Toscana sports bar, Independence Layout Enugu.

Tiger Beer Street Food Festival

Owerri, are you ready? Uncage with Tiger Beer at the Tiger Beer Street Food Festival!

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Cubana Lounge, World Bank Road. New Owerri.

Fuji Legend Obesere – A Night of Fuji Music

LiVE! Lounge has unveiled two amazing experiences. In anticipation of the celebration, the venue is set to host “A Night of Fuji Music” with fuji legend Obesere on Easter Sunday.

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: For regular and VIP table bookings call 09021106225

AY Live on Easter Sunday Virtual Edition

The new normal is here, and the show goes on none stop with AY Live on Easter Sunday virtual Edition. Happening from Eko Hotels with a limited and approved audience on April 4th, and transmitted to a worldwide audience online. Get ready to experience AY Live Virtual Edition from the comfort of your homes, with undiluted dramatic entertainment and unlimited back to back comedy timeout with AY, Gordons, SeyiLaw, Destalker, Acapella, Mr Paul, Aproko, MOP, Perez, Netete, Coxson and lots more. Musicals from the biggest rave making kings in the industry. Living in Nigeria, watch live on the @ariseplay app and Arise TV.

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

RSVP: aylive.tv (Outside Nigeria)

Jerry Alagbado’s Tony Wants to Marry – A Drive-In Theatre

Play Network is hosting a drive-in theatre titled “Jerry Alagbado’s Tony Wants to Marry” this Sunday, and it stars Osas Ighodaro, Kelvin, Cee Cee, and Francis Duru.

Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: 08039559518.

Fun Time at Omu Resort

Would you love to visit Omu Resort with WakaWakang on Easter Monday?

Date: Monday, April 5 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Ibeju, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Amarelis Soiree Pop-up

This Easter, Amarelis Atelier invites you to its Soiree Pop-up on Easter Monday. Amarelis Atelier will also be showcasing its new collecting themed “Changing Colors” which is inspired by the celebration of nature, its beauty and diversity. Also, there will be sales on some of its best sellers. The Pop-Up will feature A mini showcase, goody bags from sponsors, and Networking between fashion insiders buyers.

Date: Monday, April 5 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Trax Apparel, 72, Babatope Yejide Street, off Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE