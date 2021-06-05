Why Your Foundation Never Comes Out Right, According to Omabelle

Connect with us

There are a lot of factors to consider when buying foundation. There are numerous formulas, shades, and applicators- where do you even start? Because of its complexity, many of us are making mistakes. Luckily, beauty and lifestyle vlogger Omabelle released a new video on her channel, where she shared tips and tricks on foundation application.

She wrote on her channel:

Hi my beauties, welcome back!!! So today, We’re gonna be sharing my tips on perfecting your foundation kind of my foundation routine. This will be a beginner-friendly foundation tutorial. I know how difficult achieving flawless skin can be especially when dealing with acne and imperfect skin so I detailed some techniques and tips you can use.

And as always, this will be a full face makeup look where I show you how I cover my acne, blemishes and hyperpigmentation. Hope you enjoy it! xoxo.

Watch the video below.

