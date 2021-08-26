Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri Ezerika‘s daughter Reign is Two and the proud mum is taking us down memory lane.

Ruth first shared photos of herself in the hospital two years ago while in labour with baby Reign on the way. Captioning them, she wrote:

Can’t keep calm. My daughter will be TWO tomorrow. At this time two years ago I was already in labour. And was in labour for 22 hours. Wheeeeeew. Story for another day. Dear reign. So you know you’re the best thing that ever happened to US.

The actress later posted more photos of her princess all glammed up for her birthday shoot and she showered her with prayers saying, “when you step into the house, darkness takes to its heels Cos that’s what you are darling a light to yourself, our lives and the world. Happy 2 years birthday to you.”

CREDITS:

Styled by @@royalty_by_meredith

Photography and set: @peculiarhaston