Skentele by Etti’s Latest Collection Is A Burst of Colour

After a long hiatus from their last collection, Nigerian fashion brand SkentelebyEtti returns with a Pret-a-Porter collection tagged Bedazzled.

The designer who won the Vlisco Fashion Fund Awards in 2017 is celebrating the launch of their second womenswear collection which comprises dresses, tops, trousers, kimonos, cape dresses and more.

According to the statement of the brand:

Bedazzled – the elegant, new, ready-to-wear collection features timeless and sustainable designs made with high-quality fabrics that will last and be cherished by the wearer for years to come. SkentelebyEtti takes pride in the fact that all the designs are made to the highest standards, with the finishing on the inside as important as the outside.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Designs: @skentelebyetti

Photography: @oa.productions

Muse: @linda1nneka

Makeup: @brushbytope

Accessories: @tarrismurphy

Shoes/Earrings: @hadys_wears