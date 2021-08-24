Connect with us

Skentele by Etti’s Latest Collection Is A Burst of Colour

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After a long hiatus from their last collection, Nigerian fashion brand SkentelebyEtti returns with a Pret-a-Porter collection tagged Bedazzled.

The designer who won the Vlisco Fashion Fund Awards in 2017 is celebrating the launch of their second womenswear collection which comprises dresses, tops, trousers, kimonos, cape dresses and more.

According to the statement of the brand:

Bedazzled – the elegant, new, ready-to-wear collection features timeless and sustainable designs made with high-quality fabrics that will last and be cherished by the wearer for years to come.

SkentelebyEtti takes pride in the fact that all the designs are made to the highest standards, with the finishing on the inside as important as the outside.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

See the full collection below.

 

 

Credits
Designs@skentelebyetti
Photography@oa.productions
Muse@linda1nneka
Makeup@brushbytope
Accessories@tarrismurphy
Shoes/Earrings: @hadys_wears

