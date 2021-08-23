A Style Guide to Looking Your Best Every Day of The Week, Thanks Ibitoru Green 

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian style influencer Ibitoru Green has a sense of style that’s minimal but chic, up-to-date yet quaint. A perfect example of minimal meets city chic aesthetics.

Ibitoru favours neutrals, with different textures, silhouettes, and proportions that make her outfits selection more interesting. For us, they’re what makes her style stand out.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Ibitoru Green.

Monday:

Kick off the week in a chic patterned suit that commands everyone’s attention.

Tuesday:

The headscarf is definitely having a moment – and we love how it is styled here, perfectly encapsulating Parisian style.

Wednesday:

This nude palette is a treat for the eyes, and the matching elements help tie the whole ensemble together. Copy this look by wearing a white top with a pleated midi skirt and nude pumps.

Thursday:

A look that can transition from meetings to after-work drinks is ideal!

Friday:

A mini dress is a perfect fit for a Friday night out.

Saturday:

A chic set always makes a powerful statement, especially one in a unique colour like this minty hue.

Sunday:

After the busy week you’ve had, it’s time to relax in an oversized tee by the beach.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

