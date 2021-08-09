Connect with us

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Adewunmi Erhabor – You’re Welcome

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought that Gangster Energy to the First #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Live Eviction Show

Check Out the 5 Useful Tips for Decluttering your Wardrobe Sustainably

We’re loving the Colours of Bakwai Bags’ New Collection- Check it Out!

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 157

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Stylish Outfit Inspo, Courtesy of Beatrice

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 86

Check Out All the FAB Red Carpet Looks at Glitz Africa's "Ghana Women Of The Year Honours '21"

Urbanvibes London - The Home of London Originals for Footwears and Accessories

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This week’s style muse is Nigerian fashion stylist and style influencer Adewunmi Erhabor.

Based in Newyork, this fashionista is fond of bold colours and combinations, bold prints, head-turning statement accessories. Adewunmi isn’t afraid to stand out and create her own aesthetics and style.

Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Adewunmi Erhabor’s style. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Mondays can be challenging. Make them trouble-free with a comfortable yet professional outfit. Pair a polka-dot top with fringe pants and pumps for that perfect professional Monday outfit.

Tuesday:

Now that you’ve made it past “Monday Blues,” you’re officially in your zone and ready to take on the week. Pair a fringe long sleeve top and a wide waist belt with wide-leg pants.

Wednesday:

Aah, Wednesday. You’ve made it to humpday! Celebrate with a vibrant dress and a statement belt to synch in the waist. Top it with bold accessories and a pair of white pumps.

Thursday:

For Thursday, opt for a look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails. 

Friday:

Finally, you’ve made it to Friday! Rock a blazer with a denim jacket paired with denim pants. 

Saturday:

Whether you’re heading out for brunch or just bumming around town, Saturdays should be about maximizing comfort without sacrificing style. Start with a vibrant dress, then add statement accessories and a blazer over it if you need more coverage. Finish the look off with a pair of sneakers.

Sunday:

After a long week, Sunday is where you can truly unwind. That’s right: It’s finally time for athleisure.

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

