A Style Guide to Looking Your Best Every Day of The Week, Thanks Oge

Hi #BellaStylistas! It’s another week to show off your style, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaijaStyle than to give you all the tools to do just that. One fashionista that constantly brings her style A-game is marketing specialist Oge Agu.

We love her ability to pull off chic workwear looks and off duty ensembles quite effortlessly.

Check out some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

A classic black suit is a perfect way to start the new week, and it’s also a stylish must-have staple.

Tuesday:

A pleated midi skirt and button-down is a great office outfit. Pair the look with statement heels for that extra pizzazz.

Wednesday:

Conquer hump day with a simple yet stylish sleeveless midi dress just like Oge.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from board meeting by 3 pm to happy hour cocktails by 6 pm is what we call a win-win.

Friday:

TGIF! Sneakers work exceptionally well for casual Fridays.

Saturday:

Saturday brunch with friends calls for stylish floral dresses.

Sunday:

High fashion is ideal for any Sunday activity.

