Here’s Your Exclusive Access to the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2021!

Don’t miss this year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit: “Harnessing Africa’s True Potential” with highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora.

Get a chance to network through fun, short video chat sessions with a high network of individuals and visit the Expo with exciting offerings from some of your favorite Nigerian brands!

Join via the links below to access the event.

#MadeinAfrica: Exploring Africa’s Potential As A Global Fashion Manufacturing Hub

Time: 2:00 PM WAT

Speakers: Omoyemi Akerele – Founder Style House Files, Simone Cipriani – United Nations Officer & Head of Ethical Fashion Initiative

Moderator: Mary Edoro, Head of Content BellaNaija Style

Click here to join

Tackling Waste & Building A Sustainable Fashion Future

Time: 3:00 PM WAT

Speakers: Nkwo Onwuka (NKWO), Sydney Nwakanma (Emeka Suits), Ekwerike Chukwuma (WUMAN)

Moderator: Sandra Omoregie, BellaNaija Style

Click here to join

Empowering Fashion Creatives & Establishing Long Term Careers in Africa’s Creative Industry

Time: 4:00 PM WAT

Speakers: Roberta Annan – UN Ambassador & Founder, African Fashion Foundation, Morin Oluwole – Director-Global Head of Luxury, Facebook & Instagram, Elizabeth Elohor – Founder, Beth Model Africa

Moderator: Mary Edoro, Head of Content BellaNaija Style

Click here to join

See you there!