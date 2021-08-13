Style
Here’s Your Exclusive Access to the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2021!
Don’t miss this year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit: “Harnessing Africa’s True Potential” with highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora.
Get a chance to network through fun, short video chat sessions with a high network of individuals and visit the Expo with exciting offerings from some of your favorite Nigerian brands!
Join via the links below to access the event.
You can also watch LIVE on YouTube. CLICK HERE
#MadeinAfrica: Exploring Africa’s Potential As A Global Fashion Manufacturing Hub
Time: 2:00 PM WAT
Speakers: Omoyemi Akerele – Founder Style House Files, Simone Cipriani – United Nations Officer & Head of Ethical Fashion Initiative
Moderator: Mary Edoro, Head of Content BellaNaija Style
Click here to join
Tackling Waste & Building A Sustainable Fashion Future
Time: 3:00 PM WAT
Speakers: Nkwo Onwuka (NKWO), Sydney Nwakanma (Emeka Suits), Ekwerike Chukwuma (WUMAN)
Moderator: Sandra Omoregie, BellaNaija Style
Click here to join
Empowering Fashion Creatives & Establishing Long Term Careers in Africa’s Creative Industry
Time: 4:00 PM WAT
Speakers: Roberta Annan – UN Ambassador & Founder, African Fashion Foundation, Morin Oluwole – Director-Global Head of Luxury, Facebook & Instagram, Elizabeth Elohor – Founder, Beth Model Africa
Moderator: Mary Edoro, Head of Content BellaNaija Style
Click here to join
See you there!