From Jaypaul’s Bouquet to Biggie’s Gallery Wall – Week 8 in the #BBNaija6 House was Full of Surprises

Another set of Housemates; Saga, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Saskay, Queen and Jackie B were Nominated for Eviction on Sunday. Barely recovered from the recent Evictions that took place during the Live Eviction Show, the Housemates were called up to Nominate a fresh batch of Housemates for possible Eviction.
Usually, the Housemates have their Head of House games before the Nominations, but this time Nominations came first. Each of the Housemates made their way into the Diary Room in turns and Nominated two Housemates.
Here’s how they Nominated:
Angel – Emmanuel and Saga
Cross – Saga and Liquorose
Emmanuel – Yousef and Jackie B
Jackie B – Pere and Saga
Jaypaul – Nini and Pere
Liquorose – Saga and Cross
Nini – Pere and Jaypaul
Pere – Angel and Whitemoney
Queen – Saskay and Pere
Saga – Jackie B and Jaypaul
Saskay – Whitemoney and Liquorose
Whitemoney – Saga and Saskay
Yousef – Emmanuel and Queen
At the end of the Nomination round, the following Housemates were called by fellow Housemates.
Angel – 1
Cross – 1
Emmanuel – 2
Jackie B – 2
Jaypaul – 2
Liquorose – 2
Nini 1
Pere – 4
Queen – 1
Saga – 5
Saskay – 2
Whitemoney – 2
Yousef – 1
Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Saskay, and Jackie B were the Housemates Nominated for possible Eviction, however, they had one opportunity to remove themselves from this list during the Head of House games.
Emmanuel and Pere were the lucky ones to take advantage of this opportunity. Emmanuel won the Head of House game and earned the Immunity to get off the list of Nominated Housemates while Pere was the second runner-up and was bestowed with the ave and replace power. He immediately saved and replaced himself with Queen.
Nominated Housemates
As it stood, Saga, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Saskay, Queen and Jackie B were the Housemates Nominated for Eviction on Sunday.
Whitemoney kisses Queen
Peck or not – Whitemoney kissed Queen and we are excited about this blossoming ship.
Whitemoney and Queen may just be lovestruck and we are loving this ship, from their love for cooking to hilarious flirting; we have been getting a front-row seat into that Whitemoney and Queen kind of love.
Their love for food had them giving the most iconic description of how they would prepare their meals for each other. We know if this romance blooms, their home is set for a healthy and bountiful household with warm and hearty meals.
While chatting, Queen spontaneously mentioned her wish to become Head of House one day but needs the strength – and a kiss would do her right in keeping her energy up for the HoH Challenges.
Whitemoney was shyly hesitant at first but was curious to know exactly how Queen’s energy could possibly be replenished by his kiss. We guess it; he has that Supa Komando touch. Well, peck or not the two shared a kiss and it’s the most intimate we’ve seen them before.
After his earlier revelation about being an emotional person, we guess Whitemoney has found some meaningful connection with Queen given that they spend a lot of time together, from the kitchen to the parties – these two are inseparable lately.
Although they haven’t made anything official, we are curious to see how this “love interest” plays out. How much time will Whitemoney need to work on himself before he can actually ship with her, or will he just grab this opportunity and set sail already.
Whatever the case may be, we know that Whitemoney vowed to learn as much as he can about love in the House before his time is up. Could Queen be the one to teach him?
Day 45: A goldfish surprise
Never did the Housemates think they would be faced with such a cute challenge.
Big Brother surprised the remaining thirteen Housemates with a gift they never expected. Out in the garden were the thirteen fishbowls, each designated to one of the Shine Ya Eye geng.🐠
Here was their message from Biggie:
Good evening Housemates,
Big Brother hopes you are happy to receive your new pets.
Your pets will remain in the house for the entirety of your stay in Big Brother’s house. Unless Big Brother changes the game.
As stated in your rule book, you are expected to take good care of them.
For this reason, a booklet has been provided to guide you on how best to do this.
Big Brother will like you to see your fish as an extension of yourselves.
Feel free to do whatever you like to nurture the bond between you and your fish.
You may name them, sing to them, even feel free to gist, gossip or talk with them.
Only one rule applies here, whatever happens, you must keep them alive.
Yours truly,
Big Brother.
We didn’t think the Housemates’ faces would ever shine brighter than they did when they were given their “musical gifts” last week. The goldfish effect looked like some form of therapy but some of their conversations had us wondering if they really knew how to take care of these fish.
“Yours looks hungry and skinny,” Nini said about Saga’s fish. We hope we don’t witness a case of overfed fish because these new parents are eager. Jaypaul was also strumming away on the guitar, playing his own composition for his goldfish before asking it a few questions and welcoming it to the House.😅
They have started naming their new “Housemates” already! Saskay named her goldfish “Teka,” which she said means “Treasure”. Nini named hers “Jemi” and Saga’s is “Neon”. Angel was speaking some kind of baby language with her “Cranky” and at some point, we heard Whitemoney referring to his as “Agelebembem”.
We were also quite amused by some of your predictions about the Housemate’s week with their pet goldfish.😂 Some of you already gave these new additions personalities and some future predictions.
We saw Whitemoney cooking in the Kitchen with his little friend but accidentally adding him as an extra ingredient in one of his famous meals. Liquorose’s fish might grow legs because mama dances nonstop!
Saga’s fish and Nini’s fish will behave like siblings, well because mum and dad are inseparable. Yousef’s fish will be asleep most of the time and you know why. 💤 “Ladies and gentlemen!” are the words we’ll hear from the bubbles popping from Cross’ goldfish’s bowl. Best believe you will see it at all parties and games instigated by the fellow. Angel already started talking to “Cranky”, giving off a “besties” vibe.
We can’t wait to see how the Housemates take care of their new pets during yet another Task-filled week in the #BBNaija House. We are also keen to read all your predictions about how this week will shape up for the Housemates and their strange new visitors.
Day 46: Housemates get a profound Diary Session
Housemates bore their innate thoughts with Biggie on their welfare, Evictions and their strategy should Biggie flip a switch in the Voting process.
Biggie had quite an interactive session with the Housemates in their Diary Sessions. He spoke to them about their coping mechanisms during Nominations and Evictions. How well they are faring with their new pets and how they would play the game if Biggie changed the rules to make Housemates vote who the winner of the show would be instead of the audience.
How they are faring with their pets
The Housemates all gave positive responses about coping with their pets. For Whitemoney, his goldfish came to him during a time of joy. Hence he named his fish Obianuju. Yousef named his fish Nemo because of the cartoon ‘Finding Nemo’ which makes him remember when he was young and did not have any troubles.
Jaypaul said he was scared at first about taking care of his new pet but he is learning the hang of it thanks to the manual. He named his fish Athena after the Greek goddess of war because the stripes on his fish body remind him of a warrior.
Saskay told Biggie she got emotional when she got her pet but can’t explain why. She named her pet fish Teka, meaning ‘Destiny’s friend’ a name she got from a book she read a few years back. It seems like Teka and Saskay are one member short to make a Destiny’s Child trio.
Their coping mechanism
Nomination and Eviction nights can be quite taxing, so Biggy sought to know how they cope with the emotions that come with these important moments. Queen mentioned her coping mechanism was pushing calmness through whenever tense moments come around.
This is a skill she learnt outside the House when dealing with anxiety-inducing issues. Nini said she copes with Nominations and Evictions by having prepared herself before coming into the House with the idea that It’s okay to get Nominated and leave the House at any point in time.
Cross told Biggie, he deals with Nominations and Evictions differently. For Nominations, he sleeps off the anger he gets from being Nominated and he automatically feels good again. When it comes to Evictions, Cross says he lets nature take its course and does not try to stop the emotions that naturally come with such a moment.
Jackie B on her part said she stays expectant of Nominations and Evictions so it does not feel shocking when it eventually happens. Angel takes a religious approach to cope with Evictions and emotions as she told Biggie she prays and sings to get over the emotions that come with them.
How they will play the game if Biggie changes the rules
If Housemates were to vote who would be the winner and not the viewers, Saga said he would try to be a lot nicer to people and that he would try not to be too competitive at games.
Former HoH Liquorose, said she would be more strategic and make sure her fellow Housemates see a reason for them to Vote for her as the winner of the season. The current HoH Emmanuel said he will not change anything about himself and would definitely remain the same.
Day 47: Housemates get a Grandex retail experience
The Housemates took a walk down the aisle of retailing in the Grandex Store Task
The BBNaija Housemates had the Grandex Store Task today and as expected, they were to put their best foot forward in order to win the reward attached to the Task.
Per instructions, the Housemates were to carry out the Task in teams and these were generated via a lucky dip. Three teams emerged after this which were;
Team Widest Variety
Team Shopping Made Easy and
Team Expect More Pay Less.
The task was divided into two segments with the first being a Quiz Challenge and the second, a presentation by all the Teams in the Arena.
The Quiz Challenge
The Housemates were instructed to watch a TVC and also study the brand information materials carefully as the information contained in them will come in handy during the quiz session.
When it was time for the Quiz, a box containing the various questions was provided. There were 3 rounds and for each round, the Teams picked a representative who proceeded to pick one question from the box and give it to a member of another team to read out while their team answered.
When a question was read out to any of the Teams, they had 30 seconds to answer after which it became void. The readers of any question, used a stop-clock provided for the Task to monitor the 30 seconds allocated for each question.
Furthermore, the answers to the questions were written underneath the questions and each team had to confirm whether the answers provided were correct or wrong.
The Presentation Task
The second part of the Task took place in the Arena where Housemates gave a 5-minute presentation on why the public should choose to shop at Grandex.
Each team adopted one of the Grandex flagship products which were;
· Grandex White Bread
· Grandex Wheat Bread
· Grandex Fruit Bread
· Grandex Chocolate Bread
· Grandex Jumbo Bread
· Grandex Banana Bread
· Grandex Bread Roll
After a little while, the Housemates got a brief announcing which Team won the Task. All three teams emerged with 15 points each in the quiz session.
For the second part of the Task, Team Expect More, Pay Less. which includes; Pere, Whitemoney, Queen, Nini and Saga were announced the winners. Therefore they became the overall winners and were rewarded with a 3month free grocery shopping voucher that could be used at any of the GRANDEX stores at Lekki, Surulere, Bodija, RingRoad and Abuja.
In addition, they got the sum of one million naira to be shared among themselves, courtesy of Grandex.
Day 47: Jaypaul pulls a bouquet surprise on Saskay – BBNaija
There is love in the air and it has got the Housemates going the extra mile.
Jaypaul has come a long way in letting Saskay know how he feels about her and we can all admit at this point that this bobo is not holding back in letting his feelings about her be known. Well, Jaypaul took a step in his display of affection last night when he got flowers delivered to the House for his lady love.
A little back story
At the tail end of one of his Diary Sessions, Jaypaul had asked Biggie for a favour and when asked what it was, he said he wanted to buy flowers for Saskay. He asked if he could use his Abeg Naira as a mode of payment for it.
The delivery
Fast forward to last night. The Housemates had just completed a Task and were split up around the House. In the dining area were Nini, Angel, Jaypaul, Saskay and Jackie B who were having light conversations when Biggie called Jaypaul into the Diary Room.
Jaypaul came out of the Diary Room with a mischievous smile on his face and one of his hands behind his back — within a second of his fellow Housemates wondering what the fuss was all about, he revealed what was in his hidden hand which was a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Apparently, Biggie had granted Jaypaul’s request and helped him procure flowers for Saskay. When we say the joy in the room was contagious, you best believe it.😍
Saskay was all smiles, while Angel and Nini were visibly amused by Jaypaul’s gesture. Pere was also all smiles coming around the area to witness what was going on.
Jaypaul then moved over to where Saskay was and presented her the flowers with these words;
I think you deserve flowers every day. I think you’re the definition of brains and beauty, you’re the definition of a black goddess, you’re a girl on fire and I think you deserve flowers every day.
Saskay the whole while was blushing and eventually shed a little tear. While all this was going on, Cross who has also expressed interest in Saskay was in the Kitchen area washing the dishes and smiling to himself having witnessed the gesture.
Photoshoots with Tecno Mobile
The Housemates needed all their creative juice for the Tecno Mobile Task.
The #BBNaija Housemates had another fun and creative Task to execute with Tecno Mobile. The theme for the Task was “The Phantom Star”.
As with some previous tasks, the house had to be divided into four teams. The team names for today were:
Team Xceptional
Team Xcellent
Team Xtraordinary
Team Xclusive
A Tecno bag containing these team names was provided to the Head of House. One after another, each Housemate had to pick one name card from the Tecno bag. Housemates that picked the same team’s name became team members for the duration of the Task.
For this Task, each team had to engage in a product shoot, using both photo and video elements, with the Phantom X smartphone, the star of today’s show.
There were four themed sets in the Arena. Each team had to use two of these sets for their photo and video shoot. Teams were allowed to take pictures and make videos using the two themed sets they selected.
To select themed sets, a box containing the names of the themed sets was provided in the storeroom. Each team had to nominate one representative who picked two cards from the box. However, the cards picked by each representative had to bear different themed sets. If any representative picked the same theme twice, he or she had immediately pick again.
Once a team picked their themed sets, they proceeded to collect two corresponding reference images from the Head of House.
The end goal of today’s Task was for each team to have a final content that is edited containing both pictures & videos – starring the team members and the Phantom X Smart phone.
The Head of House had to ensure that this process was carried out before the Tecno merchandise was handed over to all Housemates. They had 30 minutes to brainstorm and prepare for the photo and video shoot in the arena.
After 30 minutes, they were provided with some costumes for their shoot. Each team had to choose the clothes that best depicted their themes.
The Task
The Housemates got together in the following teams:
Team Xceptional: Angel, Nini and Saskay
Team Xcellent: Jaypaul, Jackie B and Emmanuel
Team Xtraordinary: Saga, Pere and Cross
Team Xclusive: Whitemoney, Liquorose, Yousef and Queen
The end goal of today’s task was for each team to have a final content that is edited to contain both pictures and videos starring the team members and the Phantom X Smartphone.
The four themed sets were furnished with relevant props. They were also provided costumes earlier on which they were required to creatively utilise for the shoot.
They were given six Tecno Phantom X Smartphones.
When it was a team’s turn to have their shoot, that team had to use one out of the two remaining phones on the pedestal as a prop for the session.
They had to remember that the star of their content shoot was the Tecno Phantom X Smartphone. There were two sessions for tonight’s shoot and both sessions lasted for 20 minutes each. This meant, two different teams had to shoot simultaneously in every session. In other words, each team was expected to utilise each theme set for 10 minutes.
At the end of their shoot session, the Housemates had to return to the House, where they gathered to watch a video guide on how to use the video editing application on the Tecno Phantom X Smartphone.
After watching the video, they had 45 minutes to edit their content before returning the phones. It was important to add a voiceover into the final edit.
Creative juices flowing
We saw lots and lots of selfies and oh, don’t forget the angles! Angel, Nini and Saskay took us to the beach with their tropical set. At one point, Angel was the model while Nini and Saskay directed and snapped away.
Jaypaul, Jackie B and Emmanuel gave us some football locker room fever in their kits and some shirtless poses from Emmanuel. Jaypaul brought out his director hat and it was fun to watch him organising the team.
Team Xtraordinary were bringing their winter Essex and American vibes to their photoshoot. They gave us “friends calling friends” and “guy talking to his girlfriend”, all in a cold-looking, icy set-up. We were also served some interesting angular poses from Saga with Cross catching all his good sides.
Yousef the model came out tonight as he struck some poses in their dreamy, themed photoshoot. He and Liquorsoe were floating about on their set, making sure they didn’t leave out any pose behind.
The teams had to exchange outfits and sets to produce their own depictions of the scenes. It was exciting to watch!
The editing phase was interesting with Saga constantly worrying about losing the teams content and Cross’ animated voice over. They had confidence in their work, we are yet to find out how they performed. Jackie B, Jaypaul and Emmanuel had their content creator hats on giving us FOMO to watch their final product. Team Xclusive and Team Xceptional were also hard at work making sure they completed their Task before the buzzer went off.
The Housemates became models and photographers for this creative Tecno Mobile Task. “A few moments ago you became excellent models and photographers,” complimented Biggie. It was now time for the result.
The winner for the Task was Team Xcellent. Jaypaul, Emmanuel and Jackie B won 500 000 Naira each. Better luck next time to the rest of the House.
Day 48: Queen confronts Whitemoney over his affections
Queen had an idea of what her relationship with Whitemoney should be like but he just didn’t get it.
Queen and Whitemoney had an altercation this morning right after the Housemates had their workout session.
Here’s how it all started:
While in the Kitchen, Whitemoney approached Queen for a conversation which she turned down. He then went on to say he was going to completely start avoiding her if she continued with her attitude.
This statement pissed off Queen who escalated the situation and accused Whitemoney of not being straightforward with her and also accused him of revealing personal information that was supposed to be between them to other Housemates.
The Wednesday conversation
Whitemoney and Queen had a discussion on Wednesday concerning Whitemoney’s affection for Jackie B and the attitude which Queen was giving him.
In that conversation, Whitemoney spoke about how he had not stepped to Jackie B when Michael was around because of the bro code and revealed to her that he had feelings for Jackie B. Queen had walked away from him but later had a sit-down where they spoke of her grievances.
When they settled down to talk, Whitemoney said he did not like the fact that Queen was guilt-tripping him for getting close to other Housemates. While speaking, he brought up an issue where Queen was angry about him going to see JMK in the Red Room.
Whitemoney said he was clearly just trying to comfort JMK who was crying over an issue she had, but she blew things out of proportion. According to Whitemnoney, he was not happy that Queen accused him of being romantically involved with JMK.
Queen was however quick to counter Whitemoney’s statement that all she was complaining about was that he did not ask permission from her before leaving her to go to the Red Room to be with JMK.
Among many other things, Whitemoney accused Queen of trying to cut him off from other Housemates while Queen countered through most of the conversation by insisting Whitemoney did not understand her point.
Back to today
Queen was not happy with Whitemoney because he had revealed the content of the Wednesday conversation to other Housemates. She was also very outspoken about how she just did not feel it was right for Whitemoney to get close to Jackie B since he was her friend.
Cross later intervened in the argument and asked Queen some questions. He asked if her attraction to Whitemoney was a problem for her. She replied to the affirmative and said she will find it hard being free with him if he ends up in a relationship. She claimed her gravitation towards Whitemoney happened because she saw him as someone without a love interest.
Queen also accused Jackie of snubbing her for the same reason, mentioning how Jackie’s vibe completely changed towards her after Whitemoney revealed the content of their conversation to Jackie B and the other Housemates.
The talk
After the back and forth in the kitchen, Cross had a talk with Queen in the garden to try and sort the situation. While the conversation was going on, Jackie walked by to spread a towel and was invited for a conversation by Queen.
After a brief pep talk with Cross, Jackie then moved to sit with Queen where she asked to explain her side of the story.
Jackie B explained that she did withdraw a bit from Queen because she saw her moody and did not want to cross any boundaries. On Whitemoney’s affection, she told Queen that he expressed his feelings before Michael came into the House. Therefore Queen should not feel scared about losing Whitemoney.
Queen in her response explained all that she was not aware Whitemoney had expressed his affection for Jackie B before she came into the House. She said she thought Whitemoney started expressing his affections after Michael was evicted.
An act that irked her. Jackie B then told Queen she understands her point and why she was angry. She also advised Queen not to distance herself from Whitemoney because he did care for her in a way he cared for no one else in the House.
The Apology
After her conversation with Jackie B, Queen went to meet Whitemoney in the dressing area and apologised to him for misunderstanding the type of relationship he had with Jackie B.
Whitemoney went on to explain how she should not have had such a misunderstanding in the first place. He claimed since Michael was from the same origin and ethnic background as him, he was not going to go after the woman he liked just because Michael had left the House.
Now the big question was; Was Queen’s anger against Whitemoney justified, seeing as they are just friends?
Day 48: The Piggyvest Task
The Piggyvest Task was a fun-filled throwback to the thrilling childhood parties from the pinata to the Piggyvest scale of expenses and income.
Housemates received a Piggy Vest Task for their Friday night Task. The House was divided into two teams and with the Head of House leading Team 1 and the Deputy HoH leading Team 2.
The Task was divided into two parts, part one was a group challenge and the second part required Housemates to participate in their individual capacities.
The Pinata Challenge
For the first of the Task, Housemates in their groups received an opportunity to beat poverty and gain access to wealth in the Punish Poverty Challenge. For this task, poverty was represented by a pinata, and housemates needed to beat the pinata open to release the flow of wealth.
Well, the Housemates turned out to be a little too excited for this part and the Task and didn’t miss a single swing. Clearly, this part had them reminiscent of the candy they would get at the end.
Given how both teams were passionate about their play, Biggie decided to be the blesser and reward all Housemates for their vigour. Each Housemates was asked to pick at least three cards from the contents of each pinata.
As luck would have it, the following Housemates won fabulous prizes thanks to Piggyvest.
Team Flex
Queen
Saga
Emmanuel
Pere
Team Piggybank
Nini
Whitemoney
Jackie B
Liquorose
Angel
The Piggybank scale
Housemates were tasked with the challenge to balance the scale of expenses and income. This was no easy task for the Housemates as they struggled to find the right balance in their allotted time of three minutes.
We do agree that we may not always find the right balance but this task was a bit of an eye-opener that dished a fair share of the humble pie for us. We learnt that while there’s no clear cut way of doing so, the important part of adulting is learning to save and investing in the future, thanks to Piggyvest.
With Housemates having to perform in their individual capacities for this part of the Task, Biggie’s announcement on how Housemates will be rewarded had us curious about who the two runner-ups will be and who will take the ultimate prize from this Task.
Day 49: Biggie’s gallery wall surprise – BBNaija
Housemates received yet another surprise from Biggie and Jackie B was excited to see Michael’s picture.
In the late hours of the evening, as the Housemates walked into the House they were greeted by an unfamiliar sight of colourful picture frames with images of the former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates.
The 13 remaining Housemates gathered around the pictures as they shared their excitement to see these vibrant frames and their images. This surprise comes after Jackie B requested Biggie to put up a few images of Evicted Housemates and in particular an image of Michael which she firmly expressed was her first priority since she missed him now that he was out of the House.
We are here for Biggiee’s generosity and his proclivity for the most unsuspecting surprises, come on, this is the part we say, Biggie, is the Big Brother we all deserve!
This week had back to back surprises with things that we may have considered insignificant but the Housemates can’t just get enough of all their gifts, from the pets to being Jaypaul’s right-hand-man or perfect wingman. However you want to call it, Biggie is the plug here and we are here for it.
Housemates spent a part of their evening reminiscing about their times with former Housemates as they gazed on their wall of remembrance for the Shine Ya Eye geng. While it conjured up many emotions for a few Housemates as they shared their thoughts on how they are sad that certain Housemates had left, one thing that stood out is the way they all couldn’t help but show that they are all thankful and appreciative of the time they spent with the former Housemates.
Well, while we are still feeling all warm and mushy inside at this kind gesture, we are curious to know whose request will be granted next, Cross has asked for many things in his recent Diary Session, from the junk food he says is for health reasons to the Executive Lounge experience – we wonder if he will be as lucky.
Day 49: Forgotten Jacuzzi kisses
Some unexpected members of the Shine Ya Eye geng got close!
The weekend in the #BBNaija House could not have started any spicier than this. We all know that the Friday Jacuzzi Party is a breeding ground for Ships, but we were caught off guard on this one.
As the vibes kicked off in the garden after a quick muscle pumping session for the Shine Ya Eye guys, and some pizza gobbling, the Housemates gave us entertainment from left right and center of our screens.
Biggie once again surprised Whitemoney, Jaypaul and Saskay by playing their music during the party and this obviously added to the excitement vibrating through the House.
The geng shared some intimate moments, dancing in pairs and groups. We paid some attention to the EmmaRose Ship dancing together and it seems Liquorose’s dancing fascinates Emmanuel. After all, she has been teaching him some choreography while they spend private time in the Head of House bedroom.
Angel was at one end grinding on Yousef for a long time and this led to her later telling him that he was now her main man after he said he would give her 500 Abeg Naira this week and next week. Uhm, we are not sure how Yousef keeps going back to Angel’s embrace after he once told Biggie that she was one of the Housemates he least trusted in the House. 😬
In the world of shocking news, we were surprised by the closeness between Cross and Queen! As the Jacuzzi party progressed, we saw them getting all cosied up, licking each other’s lips until they moved it to the jacuzzi and kissed with Whitemoney sitting right behind them enjoying his piece of chicken.
We could say he is the official face of unbothered, but the game is getting hotter, the closer we get to the final weeks of the reality show. We wondered if this is the beginning of something new between Cross and Queen – possibly a CrossQueen Ship? 👀
We can already tell that some of you support this development but knowing Queen, could this simply be one of her game tactics? She has, after all, had a bit of an intimate sample of most of the Shine Ya Eye guys by now.
Queen’s game is admirable however, the girl knows how to have fun and have it to the fullest, especially now as she appears to be joining forces with the Minister of fun himself.
Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves because this morning, when Cross woke up, he thought the kisses with Queen were all in his dreams and that he had been apparently frisky with Angel?
No Cross. Angel was busy with Yousef. Nini revealed to the geng that the drunken stupor took Cross and Queen to the bathroom where they were scrubbing each other’s back. You should have seen how confused he was! 😂
The Sasjay Ship was also rocking on different waves this week and it seemed Saskay was creating more boundaries. At one point, they broke up then we saw Jaypaul grande romantic gesture of delivering a bouquet to Saskay but it seems like that’s not enough for her.
While the rest of the Housemate engaged over a game of Truth or Dare, Saskay was telling Jaypaul about her previous relationships and she said she’s tired of love and the last time she fell in love it was a disaster. Why are we not surprised?
Who are we to judge from the #BBNaija cruise which might as well be a strategy? Saskay also spoke of how she doesn’t want to be tied to one man. No wonder the back and forth between Jaypaul and Cross. We can’t get over Jaypaul’s sad face from the scene of this discussion.
Day 50: A party of intense energy
When a party has an intense amount of pre-party activities, you know it’s going to be lit. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemates know how to throw it down at any party and this Saturday was no different.
The Preamble
Thanks to a few jams beamed by Biggie into the House, the party started with a little rehearsal in the Lounge with Queen, Yousef and Nini. A few minutes later Angel was also spotted in the Room pulling a few dance moves of her own. Seeing all this, we knew for sure the party was going to be fire!🔥
One person who didn’t stop giving us some pre-party jitters was Yousef. Even when his fellow dance partners got tired, this man continued to rehearse some cool dance steps in front of the Lounge mirror.
At some point, Liquorose came over to cheer him on and then told him to imitate some of the Housemates which he did to the delight of the others. First to be mimicked was evicted Housemate Boma, and then Saga.
Party Proper
The Housemates were welcomed into the Party Room with music from DJ Joenel. The steppers stepped, the couples coupled, and the drinkers drank their fill.
Liquorose was sure fire with her moves and gave some of these moves while coupled up with Cross and Pere. Saga as usual stuck with Nini half the Party and also had erotic dance moments with her.
Saskay and Jaypaulalso did not let us down on the coupling and gave fire moves while with each other. Let’s not take the fun away from the ‘singles’; they also gave us amazing moments on the dancefloor. Queen, Yousef, Cross, Jackie B and the other Housemates owned their space on the dance floor
Post-party drama
After the party, Angel noticed there was no music as usual and beckoned Biggie to do the needful. When she realized Biggie was not at her beck and call, she called on Saskay to ask why she was missing from the party room.
Saskay replied that she simply found it hard to go back into the party room after coming out for a little air. Angel and Saskay carried on about Angel’s inability to properly ‘arrange’ her bosom and a few more bants before Angel went into the House leaving Saskay and Jaypaul alone in the Garden.
While in the House, the music suddenly came on and Angel was spotted having a raunchy dance with Cross. Going back to the garden, Jaypaul was also seen kissing Saskay. So is it safe to say the triangle is finally dismantled?
Cross was later seen in the dining area with Nini trying to hand her a condom, a gesture she detested and was quick to check him on. The two had a break when Whitemoney’s song came on and he rushed out to dance near them alongside a few other Housemates.
After the Whitemoney episode, the two continued with Cross trying to get information about Nini’s sexual history to which Nini replied she was not sexually active.
Live Show 9 – 12 Sep: Jackie B and Jaypaul are Evicted!
On Day 50 of the Shine Ya Eye Season, Jackie B and Jaypaul were asked to leave Big Brother’s House.
Another Sunday, another cracking Live Eviction Show! After last week’s quadruple Eviction, we suppose the Big Brother Housemates were grateful that tonight only saw two of the Housemates pack their bags and head home.
After the usual recap of the week, Ebuka took us into the House to chat with the week’s Head of House and Deputy Head of House, the ubiquitous EmmaRose. When asked to describe an “entertaining Housemate”, Emmanuel responded, “someone who’s entertaining.” Gee, Emmanuel – you’re a real Shakespeare. During his conversation with Ebuka, Pere took the chance to remind everyone how much he misses Maria. We’re not sure if she misses him… it’s going to be awkward if she doesn’t.
In typical Ebuka fashion, he knew how to drag out our tension – it felt like ages before we found out who the first Evicted Housemate was. Ebuka decided to shake a table and ask Yousef to “talk about Angel.” After he said that they have good conversations, Ebuka informed Yousef that Friday night “looked more like a conversation.” Cheeky!
It was then time to announce the first Evicted Housemate for the night – Jaypaul. During his earlier Diary Session, Jaypaul told Biggie that simply being in the Big Brother House was “the biggest opportunity” he has ever had, and that it has boosted his confidence “to the rooftop”. We hope that confidence follows him out of the House. During an emotional goodbye, a disappointed Saskay gave him a kiss goodbye. Not letting his Eviction get him down, Jaypaul used his exit to shout some encouragement to the remaining Housemates – that’s classy.
After being invited onstage for his exit interview with Ebuka, Jaypaul said, “I’m grateful for every opportunity.” On the subject of Cross, he said that he holds no animosity for him and his feelings for Saskay, because he was able to empathise with him. Discussing the future, Jaypaul said he would love to work in television as well as go back to film school – that’s quite a full plate he’s dished up for himself.
Then our agony was put on blast again, as Ebuka returned to the Housemates – just for a chat. Like they and us didn’t want to know who else was getting Evicted! He asked Cross to talk to him about Queen: “as you can see, Queen is a very pretty lady. I like her energy.” Finally, Cross gave a straight answer. Queen – obviously – was asked to discuss Whitemoney: “he’s been a very good friend to me.” She also called him an “acting boyfriend”. She struggled to explain what, exactly, she meant by that.
But it was never going to stay purely conversational, though. Inevitably, that table-shaker extraordinaire was going to send another Housemate packing, and when that time came, it was the turn of Jackie B to leave through the door she first entered seven weeks ago.
Earlier, Jackie B told Big Brother that she had been looking forward to the Live Eviction Show, because she had never been Nominated before, and she wanted “to experience the scary part of being Nominated”. Well, now she’s experienced it, and she won’t, again. We wonder if she’s still excited.
Chatting to Ebuka, she said her experience in the House “has been amazing”. When pressed about her feelings on Whitemoney, she said he gave her “daddy vibes”, prompting Ebuka to ask her if she had “daddyzoned” him. When asked if she would be open to pursuing Michael outside the House, she wasted no time in saying “yes!” Regarding her future, she – like Jaypaul – expressed an interest in working in the entertainment industry.
After that, there was just enough time for Ebuka to give the Housemates a little bit of advice. “Make sure you enjoy yourselves.” Simple advice, simply given.
And that was all she wrote! Eleven Housemates are left – soon, the number of Housemates will start dropping into the single digits, and we can’t wait to see how the Housemates start to throw down some serious gameplay! Shine Ya Eye!