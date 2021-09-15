“Castle and Castle” Stars Richard Mofe Damijo & Dakore Egbuson Akande Cover Exquisite Magazine’s Anniversary Issue

The King and Queen of the Castle, Richard Mofe Damijo and Dakore Egbuson Akande cover the anniversary issue of Exquisite Magazine.

The New issue of EM features the lead stars of the Netflix TV series “Castle and Castle” as they shed more light on their roles as Barristers and a Couple in Law in the second season of “Castle and Castle”.

Inside this issue are endless pages of fashion inspiration and inspiring editorials to continue to help “empower confidence and style in our readers,” EM says.

EM is celebrating its 18 year anniversary with a wellness and style week happening from the 20th of September to the 26th of September 2021. The wellness and style week is an online event organised by Exquisite Magazine to commemorate 18 years of being in the media, fashion, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle industry.

The Wellness and Style Week by EM is set to promote self-care and stress management, keeping fit and healthy, looking good on the inside and outside to continue to empower confidence and style in women.

Speakers at this online event include Tewa Onasanya, Founder and Editor in Chief of Exquisite Magazine, Adedamola Ladejobi, CEO AskDamz, Madame Merola, Life and Personal Mastery Coach, Dr Maymuna Kadiri, Africa’s Premier Celebrity Shrink, Alero Arafiena of The Style Hive, Lanre Razak of IamFit, Mary Jane Ohobu and Rachel Tiwalola of Zaron and Omon Anenih-Mordi of The Dew Centre.

This issue is available to download via this link https://selar.co/9cz3 and more information about the Wellness and Style week can be found on www.exquisitemag.com.