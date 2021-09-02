WALA Beauty Tech Festival themed “Technology and the Future of Beauty” is taking place on 4th September 2021

WALA in collaboration with SO Inspired Magazine is set to host its first-ever WALA Beauty Tech Festival happening on Saturday 4 September 2021 at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos from 9am.

This one-of-a-kind event which comprises of a Conference, App Launch, Awards Ceremony and Trade-Expo will bring together 15+ speakers, 40+ honorees and over 250 barbers, hairstylists, makeup artists, nail technicians, fitness/yoga instructors, saloon owners and operators with more than 50 tech, beauty and wellness product manufacturers and suppliers.

Speakers

Speakers outlined for the one-day event themed Technology and the Future of Beauty include Erik Bullen – Angel Investor at Walnut Ventures, Lilian Esoro – Nollywood Actress & BeautyPreneur, Ferdy Adimefe – CEO/Founder Magic Carpet Studios, Dr. Uju Rapu – Celebrity Aesthetician & Founder Bel Fiore Medical Aesthetics, Dr. Ifeoma Abajue – Director The Aesthetic Clinic & Principal at Beauty Therapy Institute, Lagos, Clinton Oritsetimeyin – CEO Onpointsales Global Resources, Bessie Odu – CEO Flair Hair & Accessories, and Melissa Alexis – CEO Cultural Fabric amongst others.

According to the Founders/Conveners: Henry Obuagu – CEO, Vencapital and Sag Orume – Principal at SAG ORUME Brand Consortium & Publisher of SO Inspired Magazine, WALA Beauty Tech Festival will also host a live panel session exclusive to Nigerian Nollywood Celebrities that have expanded into beauty. They will be doling out tips and discussing topics related to skin, mental health and more.

The Panel session will be moderated by Alaba Oyinuola – Lead Editor & CEO at Business Africa online.

Admission is FREE for all pre-registered guests and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Register and WIN

To register, CLICK HERE now – RSVP to WALA Beauty Tech Festival and stand a chance to access FREE makeup, haircut, hair-do, nail fixing and body massage live at the event.

Why You Should Attend

Come learn, network and connect with Nigeria’s leading and emerging technology, beauty and wellness experts at this WALA Beauty Tech Festival, where the technological solutions to the challenges ravaging the beauty and wellness sector will be discussed and you will be empowered with knowledge that will enable you drive your business to the next level.

For exhibition stands and sponsorship details, please contact: +234 (0)81 3146 7005, +234 (0)91 5845 9135

Sponsored Content