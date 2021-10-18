Connect with us

OAU’s Best Graduating Student in Medicine Dr. Joy Adesina bagged 9 Awards & 10 Distinctions 👏🏾

Published

59 mins ago

Once again, we have proof that there is reward for hard work. And Dr. Joy Adesina is that proof. Just recently, she was rewarded for her excellence at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.

She coveted 9 awards and 10 distinctions in Medicine. What makes this so amazing is it is the best result in the history of the Faculty at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Dr. Joy Adesina excelled in various subjects

  • Best overall result in the M.B.Ch.B degree examination
  • Best overall Performance in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences
  • Best student in Medicine and Medical Specialties in Part 111 MBChB degree examination
  • Best overall student in the Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) Final Examination in the Faculty of Clinical Science
  • Best student with the best overall performance in the first professional examination

She acquired distinctions in Surgery, Community Health, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Child Health, Dermatology, Mental Health, Pharmacology, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology in the best graduating student in Physiology in the second MBChB Examination, the student with the best result in the final M.B.Ch. B degree examination in Paediatrics.

Also, she got the Paediatric Association of Nigeria Prize for the student with the best result in the final M.B.Ch. B degree examination in Paediatrics and the Professor O Taiwo Memorial Prize to the student with the highest mark in clinical examination in the final MB.Ch.B examination in Paediatrics.

Related Topics:

