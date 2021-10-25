Connect with us

#BBNaijaShineYaEye Finalists are The Sassy Six on the Cover of ThisDay Style’s Latest Edition

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The finalists for the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season cover the latest issue of ThisDay Style Magazine tagged – The Sassy Six.

In this insightful interview with Azuka Ogujiuba, the six finalists Whitemoney, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel reflected on “their time in the Big Brother house, highlighting the intriguing details of the 72 days they all spent in the house and their plans for the future.”

Read excerpts from their interviews below:

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi akaWhite money (Winner) 

How do you feel being the winner of the BBNaija reality show? Did you see it coming, and now that you have won, what is the next for you?

I felt really amazing and blessed. I never saw it coming at all. It was an overwhelming feeling for me.

Which housemate’s eviction shocked you the most and why? 

That would be Maria cause I always saw her as a strong contender in the game.

If you were made the Nigeria President, what are the three things you will put in place to move the country forward?

  1. would create more skill acquisition jobs for the youths.
  2. Infrastructural development
  3. Investment in agriculture

If given another chance to go back into the BBNaija House with higher stakes, would you do it again?

No I wouldn’t because though I emerged winner, my mental state of mind cannot handle another long haul like that at the moment.

Who was your favourite male and female housemate, why and what will you miss about them?

Male is Niyi. Female is Liquorose aka Lilimo.

And I love both of them cause they are both original and say their truth at all times.

Roseline Omokhoa Afije aka LiquorRose (1st Runner up)

You were already a known face in the industry with the all-female dance group you belong to, so what was your aim of going to Biggie’s house?

CREDITS:

Interview/ Styling : @azukaogujiuba
Photography: @oluwatobbie
LiquorRose/ Angel outfits:
@krisasimomyeugboma by
@krisasimonye
Accessories: @fabjewels_official
Lead hair stylist : @ferdinandshair
Hair stylists: @Yinkzsignature
@hairbyyusuf_
Makeup Artists: @maq_jose@tmtbylayinka
@mikky_glam
suits :
@lookslikeagoodman
Shoes : @juyicalton
Male Casuals : @yomicasual
Shoot coordinator:@krisasimonye

