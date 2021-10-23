Connect with us

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Get the Scoop on Everything You Missed This Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We Finally Get an Explanation for Muna & Charles' Situation in Episode 2 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija’s Jackie B and Sammie take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch as Adele Tours Her LA Home & Answers 73+ Rapid-fire Questions with Vogue

Movies & TV Scoop

"Insecure" faves Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Cover the Latest Issue of Entertainment Weekly

Movies & TV Scoop

First Look at NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo & His Family's Forthcoming Disney+ Film "Rise"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We're Just Here for the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Jamila Dankaro's Full-Length 2D Animation “The Days To Follow”

Career Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from "The Smart Money Woman" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix is Launching a Book Club with Uzo Aduba as Host

Movies & TV

#BNWeekInReview: Get the Scoop on Everything You Missed This Week

Published

44 seconds ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in October.

Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo & James Farrell announced as Keynote Speakers for AFRIFF’s 10th Anniversary Edition

#BBNaija’s Jackie B Pens Down Heartfelt Note to Her Son Nathan as He clocks 10

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged!

Burna Boy looks extra dapper on Evening Standard Magazine’s Latest Cover

Netflix is Launching a Book Club with Uzo Aduba as Host

Yemi Alade Showed Up at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Looking Like a Total Goddess

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands

7 Times Whitemoney Appeared On Our Feed and Looked Effortlessly Sharp

It’s Been “19 Years of Smiling Together” for Feb & Laurie Idahosa

OAU’s Best Graduating Student in Medicine Dr. Joy Adesina bagged 9 Awards & 10 Distinctions 👏🏾

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home
css.php