Bridget John wins Best Actress at CIPAFF & TINFF for Her Role in "Marrying A Campbell"

The North American Film Premiere of Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" is Coming

Binge-Watch Ten Episodes of "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" + "Jungle Diaries"

Another One! “Juju Stories” snags Best Director Award at #AFRIFF2021

Sharon Ooja & Ayoola Ayolola win 2021 HAPAwards for their role in "The Men's Club"

Is a Nollywood x Amazon Studios Collaboration Coming Soon? Find Out in BN Exclusive Chat with Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo & James Farrell

"Amina" Star Lucy Ameh Pays Homage to Queen Amina of Zazzau in New Photos

Abiodun & Stephanie are back in "Therapy" this time with a new doctor | Watch Episode 1 of Season Two

Sandra Okunzuwa teams up with Frodd in the Latest Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Chigul chats with Taymesan on social media, dating, & dealing with difficult moments on "Tea with Tay"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Forthcoming Nollywood movie “Marrying A Campbell” was nominated for 10 awards at the prestigious Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2021 and they went home with 9 win including Best Actor, Best Movie Producer (Africa), and Best Actress (African Film) which was received by the film’s lead actress and associate producer Bridget John.

To God’s glory, I won Best Actress at the prestigious Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2021. What an honor. I enjoyed playing the lead role of Rachel Campbell in the full-length feature film, Marrying A Campbell God is awesome. He did it again,” the Atlanta Georgia based actress shared on Instagram.

Bridget plays the film’s protagonist; the matriarch of the Campbell household who runs a tight ship and is not afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Marrying A Campbell was screened at AFRIFF and is a finalist at the festival. It also got screened at the 2021 Cannes International Pan African Film Festival, where Bridget won the Best Actress award.

This romantic comedy follows the tale of Rachel Campbell, a wealthy socialite from Nigeria. As a mother of four beautiful daughters, she takes pride in the success of her family. When she learns that her youngest daughter, Deinabo, accepted the proposal of Efosa, the son of a farmer, she sets out with the help of her daughters to stop the engagement at all cost. Deinabo aware of her mother’s plan calls for her grandmother to help her.

Ensues are hilarious antics by the Campbell family. Being an overprotective parent, Rachel ultimately pushes it too far. She is then forced to either remain the same or stand back and let her children make their own decisions.

Co-produced and directed by Ayana Saunders, the movie stars Bridget John as Rachael Campbel, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Charles Campbell, Chelsea Eze as Deinabo Campbell alongside Emmanuel Ikubese, Yvonne Jegede, Barbra Soky, Barbara Ossai, Jite Fiona, Harry B and Dave Ogbeni.

Based on a story by Yvonne Jegede, “Marrying A Campbell” is produced by Caesar Oruade, associate produced by Yvonne Jegede and Bridget John, and written by Patrick “Koinage” Nnamani, Janet Odogwu-Butters and Ayana Saunders.

Watch the trailer here.

