Daniel Etim-Effiong Will Be Gracing Our Screens in Netflix's "Happiness Ever After"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

After the trailer, the well-anticipated sequel to South African Drama “Happiness is a Four Letter Word” is finally out. It features Nigeria’s Daniel Etim Effiong as he plays the role of Maxwell in the just-released “Happiness Ever After” movie which is now streaming in 190 countries on Netflix.

The movie follows besties Zaza (played by Khanyi Mbau) and Princess (played by Renate Stuurman) as they meet and invite a fabulous new girlfriend into their trio. An exciting storyline unfolds as the women make their way through even more interesting life dramas and dilemmas, grappling with relatable issues of relationship stress, parenting, and family tensions.

The movie is set in some of the most beautiful and lavish locations in Johannesburg. The original and new cast members, comprising the talented grouping of Richard Lukunku (returning as Leo), Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Loyiso MacDonald, Xolile Tshabalala, Nandi Nyembe as well as Daniel Etim Effiong will have fans glued to the screens, amidst bouts of laughter and even maybe even some tears.

The story is written by Ayanda Halimana, directed by Thabang Moleya and produced by Bongiwe Selane, the creators of the film all embody the fresh differentiated approach to stories from the African continent which Netflix is searching for, and is a testament to why the film is being streamed to their 214 million subscribers.

Photo Credit: Sivuyile Matsiliza of Pixel Kollective @veggyonthepic

Related Topics:

