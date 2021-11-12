Naz, Zulu and Damola discuss Producing 4 Movies this Year in the Latest Episode of Inkblot’s “Meet and Greet”

Connect with us

You waited and now they are here. Naz, Zulu & Damola are back with another episode of Meet & Greet podcast.

In this episode, they discuss their decision to produce four films this year. One of which include “Superstar” with star actress, Nancy Isime. They talk about the importance of supporting young, talented filmmakers. They also delve into the notion of a film marketing plan.

It is a fun and informative discussion you do not want to miss.

