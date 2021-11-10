BN Style Your Bump: The Kemi Lala Akindoju Edition

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity styles.

For today’s edition, our spotlight is on Kemi Lala Akindoju, popularly known as Lala. The Nigerian television personality is an avid lover of vivid colors and eye-catching silhouettes and she wowed us with a stunning rotation of everyday classics for a yummy mummy.

From bodycon dressed and fitted matching sets to flowing taffeta robes, and tiered dresses, Lala’s style during her pregnancy was the definition of comfy and chic

Take a look at our curated list of Lala’s stylish maternity moments below

Chic Bossy Mommy



Cute, Casual Wear

Glam Mama