See Highights from Gordons Wurld Live Concert in Lagos | Get the Scoop

Here's how the Launch of Jesunifemi Ogundipe's New Book 'Christmas with Chapters' Went Down

Homecoming Concert: Flavour of Africa Storms Anambra State courtesy Life Continental Beer | January 2nd 2022

ICYMI: Shatu Garko emerged the First Hijabi Miss Nigeria + Must see Photos from MBGN 2021

Veuve Clicquot hosted Lifestyle Influencers, Content Creators & Public Figures to an Exclusive Style Brunch

Here’s why Everyone seems to be Talking about Coca-Cola Nigeria’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate planned an exciting December | Here's How it went down

Music Meets Runway Africa returns for a Private Exclusive Event after 5 Years

Landwey Celebrates its 5th Year Anniversary, Awards Outstanding Realtors & Launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund

Hero Lager Beer Champions Sports Growth as they Partner with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

Published

59 mins ago

Recently, Gordon’s, one of the world’s favourite gin, coloured Wurld’s Live In Lagos concert with cool, refreshing G&T cocktails.

Things got buzzing with performances by Sensei Michael, Tome, Lojay and non-stop vibes by host JayPaul. Friends of Wurld including Wavy The Creator, MI Abaga, DJ Spinall, Sarz, Saga Deolu, Mercy Atang, Dishaunent were also present to enjoy delicious Gordon’s G&T cocktails as Gordon’s brand ambassador, Wurld took the stage with back-to-back performances of his chart-topping hit tunes.

Gordon’s at Wurld Live In Lagos, is first in a series of Gordon’s at Sunset experiences for consumers to stop and enjoy the best of both worlds to end 2021 with a blast.

Keep up with @gordonsmoringa on Instagram for Gordon’s experiences and look out for #ShallWe on social media.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Here are some snaps from the evening:

 

