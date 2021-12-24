Connect with us

ICYMI: Shatu Garko emerged the First Hijabi Miss Nigeria + Must see Photos from MBGN 2021

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Shatu Garko, an 18-year-old model made history on Friday night in Lagos by becoming the first Hijabi contestant to win not just the Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant, but any national pageant in the world! Garko beat 17 other contestants to emerge the winner.

The 44th Miss Nigeria walked home with 10 Million Naira, a one-year luxury apartment residency, a brand new car from KIA Motors, and other mouth-watering prizes.

Kasarachi Okoro representing the North West Zone emerged 2nd runner-up while Nicole Ikot from the South-South was the 1st runner-up.

This year’s edition of the Miss Nigeria Pageant was widely acclaimed for its diversity, innovation and for highlighting the beauty, elegance, prestige, and pride that ought to be associated with beauty pageants.

The Miss Nigeria pageant which actively works to promote literacy and enhance women’s development saw an unprecedented number of applicants with over 1000 ladies sending in applications.

Following the restrictions on public gathering imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the selection process down to the Top 37 was held through virtual platforms. Subsequently, 21 semi-finalists made it into the Miss Nigeria boot camp and 18 finalists onto the grand finale from which the eventual winner emerged.

The event also had a display of the rich Nigerian cultural fashion. The contestants dazzled guests and viewers in their chosen native and dinner attire.

The Miss Nigeria 2021 judges included: MD/CEO Landmark Group, Paul Onwuanibe; renowned fashion entrepreneur, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi; TV personality and News anchor, Ngozi Aliegbu; award-winning Nollywood Actress and producer, Rita Dominic; Actress and TV host, Michelle Dede; Lawyer and Former Miss Nigeria, Helen Prest Ajayi; Stakeholder Management Coordinator of the National Action Committee for AfCFTA, Jasmine Tukur; Managing Director/CEO at Heirs Insurance, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche.

MD-CEO Landmark Group Paul Onwuanibe

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

