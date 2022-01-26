AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 399

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@iambimbothomas
Photography @iroayo_photography
MUA @mobolah_signatures
Dress styled by @emaginebybukola
Gele by @tochi_gelecraft
Hair styled by @hairartistrybytk
@nikkyu stunning in @tubo__
Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches
Mua @beauty_by_icon
Gele @abydouz_gele
@slimbarbie20_
Makeup | @kim_beautystudio
Gele | @tagele__
Dress | @teez_luxury_design
Outfit: @_syaribespoke
Photography @facetyme_pictures
@abi_kd
Dress: @couturebytabik
Gele: @taiwos_touch
@abi_kd
Belle | @dee_dora
Glam | @kalidorabeauty
Gele | @tagele__
Dress | @idiolnupo
Outfit: @tubo__
Bella: @drizzy_s_
Gele: @powergele
Dress: @hillarykings_official
Belle @____nancyikechi
Mua @bellze_signature
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Photography @vjjosephoto
Makeup and turban: @genoverabeauty
@concubycmbespoke
@pillastro_gold
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Photography @photokulture
Makeup @skyebeauty1
@moss_sexy
Dress: @sarabellcoutureng
Bella @dr.loveanorkor
Outfit: @xesi_apparel
@ms_khayy in @ituastitches
Outfit: @tdacouture
Outfit @houseofborah
@veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @eyeswideshotng
Makeup @jhulesb
Hair stylist @adefunkeee
@kie_kie__
Photography : @ts.imagery
@tokemakinwa
Outfit: @zhenascloset
Kids!
@ababybarbiedoll1 @big_hurter
Dress @thesisterscreation
Photography @juzzy.visuals