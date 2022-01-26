Connect with us

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 399

Published

19 seconds ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@iambimbothomas
Photography @iroayo_photography
MUA @mobolah_signatures
Dress styled by @emaginebybukola
Gele by @tochi_gelecraft
Hair styled by @hairartistrybytk

@nikkyu stunning in @tubo__

Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches
Mua @beauty_by_icon
Gele @abydouz_gele

@slimbarbie20_
Makeup | @kim_beautystudio
Gele | @tagele__
Dress | @teez_luxury_design

Outfit: @_syaribespoke
Photography @facetyme_pictures

@abi_kd
Dress: @couturebytabik
Gele: @taiwos_touch

@abi_kd

Belle | @dee_dora
Glam | @kalidorabeauty
Gele | @tagele__
Dress | @idiolnupo

Outfit: @tubo__
Bella: @drizzy_s_

Gele: @powergele
Dress: @hillarykings_official

Belle @____nancyikechi
Mua @bellze_signature
Gele @dbellezza_gele
Photography @vjjosephoto

Makeup and turban: @genoverabeauty

@concubycmbespoke

@pillastro_gold
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Photography @photokulture
Makeup @skyebeauty1

@moss_sexy
Dress: @sarabellcoutureng

Bella @dr.loveanorkor
Outfit: @xesi_apparel

@ms_khayy in @ituastitches

Outfit: @tdacouture

Outfit @houseofborah

@veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official
Photographer @eyeswideshotng
Makeup @jhulesb
Hair stylist @adefunkeee

@kie_kie__
Photography : @ts.imagery

@tokemakinwa
Outfit: @zhenascloset

Kids!

@ababybarbiedoll1 @big_hurter
Dress @thesisterscreation
Photography @juzzy.visuals

