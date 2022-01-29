BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Rundwon of All The Amazing Features From This Week

Connect with us

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings Fam!

It’s yet another weekend and like always, we’re super excited! Saturdays, in our books, are for weddings and we know for a fact that so many lovebirds around the world are saying their “I do” at this very minute and that greatly warms our hearts. As great lovers of love, you definitely already know how our week went; celebrating love in every form we can. From amazing love stories to beautiful wedding photos, bridal inspiration, heartwarming moments and pre-wedding photos.

If you missed anything, don’t worry, we’re here for you, Here’s a rundown of all the amazing features from this week. Remember to click on the title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend.

#TheBMW2021 White Wedding in Dubai Was Absolutely Magical!

Muinat & Bolaji’s Trad Was a Colourful Display of Love and Culture!

Mowale & Niyi are Giving us all the Feels With Their Beautiful White Wedding

The #MNForever Yoruba Trad is all the Colour Your Day Needs!

Take in all the Love & Colour at the #NOBIunion21 Igbo Trad

Maria & Nonso’s Wedding Video Will Add Brightness to Your Day

Titilayo & Lekan Met Through a Family Friend – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

What Started as Friendship for Toyosi & Tunji is now #BesTTie21

Vivian Met Henry at the Gym and It Was Love at Second Sight!

Tobby & Ebuka Met at a Conference – Now It’s a Forever Thing!

Get Your Wedding Guest Slay on Lock With These 10 #AsoEbiBella Looks

Rock Your Big Day Confidently With This Bridal Beauty Look

Fulani Brides-to-be, This Alluring Beauty Look Has Got Your Name on It!

This Bride Brought all the Vibes to Her Trad & We Love to See it!

Ada & Clinton’s Chemistry Will Have You Blushing Hard!

This Bridesmaid Came to the Dancefloor With 100% Pure Energy & Vibes!

This Bridal Party Dance-off Will Have You Smiling All through!

This Couple Re-enacted How They Met & It’s So Sweet to Watch!

